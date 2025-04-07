Vertiv and Maxcom Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Micro Data Center & IT Systems Solutions in Maldives

- Advertisement -

Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Maxcom Technologies, a leading technology provider in the Maldives. The partnership will focus on promoting and deploying the Vertiv™ Smart Solutions global edge and modular data centers (MDC) portfolio, providing power, cooling and support to enable the acceleration of the local data center industry.

Maxcom will leverage its extensive experience implementing MDCs in the country to bring forward-looking solutions closer to local customers. With an established presence and a deep understanding of the region’s needs, Maxcom will enable quick response times and high-quality service, directly benefiting data center operators and customers in the Maldives.

This collaboration is expected to significantly improve data center operations, offering efficient technologies and streamlined services tailored to the unique needs of the region. The focus will be on Vertiv’s comprehensive edge solutions, which include the recently launched Vertiv™ Lithium-Ion uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system that offers high operational performance and reliability for mission-critical applications.

“Partnering with Maxcom allows Vertiv to expand our footprint in the Maldives and provide local customers with data center solutions designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, flexible, and energy-efficient infrastructure,” said Mr. Reginald Borges, director of business development for international operations at Vertiv.

“We are excited to collaborate with Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure solutions,” said Mr. Mohamed Fazeel, managing director at Maxcom Group. “With Vertiv’s innovative technology and Maxcom’s local expertise, we are poised to deliver world-class solutions to customers in the Maldives, contributing to the growth of the country’s digital infrastructure.”

The collaboration will be key in enabling advancement of the region’s data center capabilities by leveraging Vertiv Smart Solutions, which offer rapid deployment, modularity, and scalability. Addressing some of the most prevalent data center challenges to date, Vertiv Smart Solutions can contribute to customer organizational, functional, and operational savings, and improve energy efficiency, future readiness, and time-to-market. Moreover, Vertiv products and services comply with various international, regional, and local environmental standards, backed by ISO Certifications across areas of quality, environmental and safety management. Vertiv products for critical infrastructure power, cooling and management are designed to help the customers reduce their use of energy, water and space.

This partnership will promote the use of high-energy efficiency systems while enhancing the capabilities of Maxcom and Vertiv customers and the availability of reliable power and critical digital infrastructure. For more information on Vertiv™ power, cooling, IT management and integrated solutions and services at Vertiv.com.

