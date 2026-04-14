Vertiv Acquires BMarko Structures to Expand Capacity for Manufactured and Converged Infrastructure Solutions

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Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure, announced the acquisition of BMarko Structures LLC, a U.S.-based provider of custom-engineered structural fabrication.

As AI data center deployments accelerate, the infrastructure layer is under growing pressure to deliver faster and at scale. This acquisition vertically integrates a critical structural fabrication specialization into Vertiv’s Infrastructure Solutions business in North America, which is expected to strengthen supply capability, rapidly expand engineering and manufacturing capacity, and enhance Vertiv’s ability to deliver scalable manufactured, prefabricated, and converged infrastructure with greater speed, control, customization, and executional discipline.

BMarko has demonstrated its differentiated structural fabrication capabilities, engineering depth, and ability to support highly customized infrastructure requirements, during prior, long-term project experience with Vertiv. Bringing this capability in-house is expected to strengthen execution, improve material and process control, and enhance Vertiv’s ability to support customers as infrastructure requirements continue to evolve.

Mr. Gio Albertazzi, CEO of Vertiv

“AI is reshaping infrastructure requirements, with customers placing greater demands on time-to-capacity, flexibility, and efficiency across the infrastructure layer,” said Mr. Gio Albertazzi, CEO of Vertiv. “This acquisition strengthens Vertiv’s ability to help customers move faster, with better systems-level performance and control, as infrastructure demands continue to grow in complexity.”

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Williamston, South Carolina, BMarko specializes in high-quality, custom-engineered builds, including steel and wood frames that align well with AI factory and data center requirements. BMarko recently expanded its engineering and fabrication facility to approximately 560,000 square feet. This facility is located in proximity to Vertiv’s Infrastructure Solutions manufacturing operations in the region.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Vertiv

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