Vertica by OpenText and Anritsu Sign New Deal for Next-Gen Architecture and 5G Network Capabilities

Vertica by OpenText and Anritsu Service Assurance announced the extension of their long-running partnership providing a new generation of analytical database technologies to Anritsu’s next-generation architecture, designed to meet the demands of 5G networks around the world.

Anritsu Service Assurance delivers trusted insights and support to global telecommunication service providers. It is enhancing its portfolio to meet the new demands service providers face with implementing 5G, particularly the operational agility required for the wide range of use cases that 5G offers. Critical to the success of an agile 5G network is low latency at massive scale, new edge-computing services, and digital services, all of which increase network traffic and data. The Vertica analytical database capabilities embedded in the Anritsu architecture will allow for multi-petabyte scale data processing.

Ralf Idling, CEO of Anritsu.

“The fast-paced evolution of 5G networks means service providers need to balance the network and operational demands at scale while ensuring their customers’ experience. Our continued partnership with Vertica by OpenText scales our ability to bring customers the best possible solutions for managing their needs and the complexities of 5G,” said Ralf Idling, CEO of Anritsu. “Vertica’s powerful database technology will be a valuable asset as we continue to help our customers deliver the highest levels of service quality to their customers.”

Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer at OpenText.

“Adopting 5G in the telecommunications industry requires robust, fast networks, which can only be achieved with increased levels of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and modern data architectures,” said Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer at OpenText. “The advanced data analytics capabilities of the Vertica analytical database will play a significant role in Anritsu’s architecture. The result is that Anritsu customers can easily meet the demands associated with data-intensive workloads and fast data transaction requirements in the cloud.”

Vertica by OpenText will help Anritsu meet its 5G and next-generation architecture needs by providing:

auto-scaling capabilities with Kubernetes

reduced hardware footprint leading to a lower TCO

faster and easier fixes and upgrades that do not impact the network, storage and deployment choices for Anritsu clients

AIOps for network automation

a clear path for network upgrades

Before the new agreement, Anritsu had been a Vertica by OpenText customer since 2013. Additional details will be available May 25-26 during the OpenText Analytics Summit in San Anton, Malta.

