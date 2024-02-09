Verint Acknowledged as Market Leader for Contact Center Applications in APAC by Frost & Sullivan

- Advertisement - -

Verint announced that it has been recognized as the leading workforce management (WFM), quality monitoring (QM) and analytics solutions provider in Asia Pacific (APAC) by the research firm Frost & Sullivan.

The company’s contact center platform achieved the top market share leadership scores from Frost & Sullivan for each of these segments in a report entitled Asia-Pacific Contact Center Applications Tracker, 2023*. Verint’s leadership status was further reinforced as it was named a leader in Frost & Sullivan’s Evaluation of End-to-End Customer Experience Platform Landscape, solidifying the company’s position as a dominant player in contact center applications and operations.

Verint was also recognized as leading the WFM, QM and analytics segments in multiple individual countries around the Asia Pacific region, including Australia, India, Singapore, China, and Hong Kong.

Mr. Krishna Baidya, senior director at Frost & Sullivan

“Organizations are increasingly embracing cloud-based, omnichannel solutions with advanced AI-powered analytics and automation to ensure business continuity and competitive differentiation in a post-pandemic landscape. Vendors like Verint with its AI-powered open platform approach have been at the forefront of these technological changes, further strengthening its reputation as a market leader,” said Mr. Krishna Baidya, senior director at Frost & Sullivan.

Mr. Ady Meretz, President Asia Pacific, Verint

Mr. Ady Meretz, President Asia Pacific, Verint is delighted by the company’s ongoing success and recognition across the region. “As organizations continue to strive for CX automation, the Verint Open Platform can meet our customers wherever they are on their evolution, whether in the cloud or on-premises, and transform their customer and agent experiences through AI-powered solutions. It’s gratifying to be celebrated by industry peers who help confirm our leadership in these areas.”

