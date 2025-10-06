Verbatim Unveils Growth Plans in India, Backed by New Branding and Innovation

- Advertisement -

Verbatim, the globally renowned leader in data storage and technology accessories, is planning to significantly expand in the Indian market supported by its refreshed brand identity and a product portfolio designed for today’s mobile, connected world. Best known for its leadership in optical media, Verbatim is now leveraging its global legacy to introduce high-performance solutions including internal and external SSDs, portable monitors, docking stations, hubs, adapters, and GaN chargers.

With India’s technology landscape and economy evolving at pace, Verbatim views the country as a critical growth market. The company is making its latest innovations more accessible nationwide through a focused distribution strategy and the expansion of local partnerships. Verbatim is proud to announce its re-entry into the Indian market, now operating under the EMEA region. To drive growth and strengthen our presence, we’ve partnered with key distributors across product categories: Myswa Ventures, King Technology, NP Digital Technologies & Specx Systems.

Further, to ensure reliable after-sales service and customer satisfaction, Kaizen Infoserve Pvt Ltd. has been appointed as Verbatim’s authorized warranty support partner for India. Each partner brings deep market expertise and will play a vital role in rebuilding and expanding the Verbatim brand in India.

Global Vision, Strong Commitment to India

Mr. Clive Alberts, Global CEO of Verbatim

Mr. Clive Alberts, Global CEO of Verbatim said, “As a global technology brand with decades of trust and innovation behind us, India is an essential part of our future growth story. With its scale, talent, and rapidly advancing digital economy, India is uniquely positioned to drive demand across multiple technology categories. Our expansion here not only strengthens Verbatim’s global footprint but also ensures that we continue to innovate and grow in one of the world’s most promising markets.”

Mr. Rohin Mattoo, General Manager – Middle East, North Africa & India

“India represents a dynamic and digitally savvy market that values innovation, mobility, and quality,” said Mr. Rohin Mattoo, General Manager – Middle East, North Africa & India. “We are bringing Verbatim’s legacy of reliability into a new era of portable computing and connectivity—offering SSDs, portable monitors, power solutions, and a full range of accessories designed for how people work and live today. The response to our next-generation product range has been extremely encouraging. But for us, it’s not just about selling products—it’s about delivering lasting value through durable design, exceptional performance, and trusted after-sales support,”

He further added, “Our accessories business will play a pivotal role in reinforcing the Verbatim brand in India. As a legacy storage brand, it’s essential for us to evolve with the times. By diversifying into high-demand segments like mobility and tech accessories, we’re not only expanding our portfolio but also staying relevant to the needs of today’s consumers. This strategic move ensures Verbatim remains a trusted name for both storage and everyday tech solutions.”

A Legacy of Innovation in Digital Storage

Founded in 1969 in Silicon Valley, Verbatim played a pivotal role in the development of the modern computing industry. As one of the earliest innovators in floppy disk technology, Verbatim enabled the storage and transfer of data during the early PC revolution. By the mid-1970s, the company had introduced the Teflon-coated floppy disk shell – an innovation that set new standards for durability and reliability. Verbatim quickly became a dominant global supplier, pioneering formats such as the 8-inch and 5.25-inch floppy disks, widely adopted by IBM and other leading computer manufacturers.

In the decades that followed, Verbatim continued to lead as digital technology evolved, becoming the world’s number one brand in optical media, including CDs, DVDs, and Blu-ray discs – a position it still holds today. Verbatim’s optical media is celebrated for its archival longevity, reliability, and backwards compatibility, making it the gold standard for long-term data preservation.

From Discs to Devices: Verbatim’s Modern Expansion

While remaining a global leader in optical media, Verbatim has also diversified its offerings to align with the demands of today’s mobile and connected lifestyles. Its expansion into hard drives, solid-state drives (SSDs), USB storage, memory cards, and premium accessories for computers and smartphones reflects this evolution.

Verbatim’s newest innovations include:

The Pocket SSD, combining high-speed data transfer with ultra-portable design.

4K touchscreen portable monitors for mobile professionals and gamers, designed to enhance productivity on the go.

GaN chargers that deliver fast, efficient power in a compact footprint, ideal for multi-device users.

These products have found growing demand in India, where users are looking for quality, reliability, and future-ready technology—hallmarks of the Verbatim brand.

A New Chapter with a Fresh Identity

In 2024, Verbatim underwent a global rebrand, modernising its logo and visual identity to perform more effectively across digital platforms, and to reflect its role in today’s tech-centric lifestyles. The new tagline, ‘Anywhere. Everyday.’, encapsulates the spirit of Verbatim’s contemporary product offerings, forging stronger connections with consumers’ daily experiences.

By focusing on reliability, trust, and usability, Verbatim aims to reaffirm its position as a dependable companion in modern life.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Verbatim

