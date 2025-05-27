Velocity Gaming, Revenant XSpark, and Reckoning Esports qualify for the Split 2 LAN Finals of OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025

- Advertisement -

After weeks of high-octane action and tactical brilliance, Velocity Gaming, Revenant XSpark, and Reckoning Esports have emerged as the top three teams from the Split 2group stage of OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025, securing their spots in the upcoming LAN Finals scheduled for May 31, 2025 and June 01, 2025 at the Phoenix Market City, Mumbai.

OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia (VCSA) is a Riot Games and NODWIN Gaming IP, with OMEN by HP as the title sponsor. The Split 2 stage featured South Asia’s top eight VALORANT teams competing for a ₹29 lakh prize pool, LAN Finals qualification, and crucial Challenger Points on the road to VCT Ascension Pacific 2025.

The Split 2 of the OMEN VCSA saw multiple standout performances throughout the competition, but none more impactful than Muhammad Axel Syahbanna Dadan aka k1ngkappa from S8UL, who was named the MVP of the Split 2 group stage with a league-leading 189 eliminations.

The Split 2 Group Stage witnessed remarkable community engagement through 40+ creator watch parties, highlighting the rising momentum of VALORANT esports in South Asia. The excitement continues at the LAN Finals with more giveaways, surprises, and action-packed experiences for fans.

From the Organizers

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming, “With the top 3 teams now locked in, we’re excited to bring the community an epic LAN finale for Split 2. The level of talent this season has been incredible—truly world-class. The road to Ascension is getting intense, and we can’t wait to host an unforgettable showdown in Mumbai.”

Mr. Sukamal Pegu, Esports Lead, South Asia, Riot Games

Mr. Sukamal Pegu, Esports Lead, South Asia, Riot Games, “Split 2 has continued to elevate the standard of competition in South Asia. The qualified teams have earned their place at the LAN through sheer hard work and consistency. We can’t wait to see how the story unfolds as we inch closer to crowning the champions of Split 2.”

LAN Finals Details

Venue: Phoenix Market City, Mumbai

Dates: May 31 and June 1, 2025

Teams Qualified:

Velocity Gaming

Revenant XSpark

Reckoning Esports

With Split 3 still to come, the OMEN VCSA 2025 continues to offer South Asian VALORANT teams a structured path to regional and global glory. The LAN Finals promise fans a spectacle filled with clutch plays, passionate rivalries, and unforgettable moments.

Catch all the matches live on:

Join the celebration of South Asia’s top VALORANT talent and witness who rises to claim the Split 2 throne.

