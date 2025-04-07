Velocity Gaming goes undefeated to secure first place in OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 1

- Advertisement -

Velocity Gaming has emerged as the winner of OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 1. Having battled its way in through the VCSA qualifiers, Velocity Gaming delivered a commanding performance in Split 1, finishing the stage undefeated. Organised by NODWIN Gaming, a leader in South Asia’s esports and gaming ecosystem, in collaboration with Riot Games, creator of the global sensation VALORANT, Split 1 took place from March 4 to March 21, 2025. This year’s edition brought a revamped structure, boasting a total of INR 1.13 crore prize pool.

OMEN VCSA 2025 introduced a structured pathway for aspiring teams through VCSA qualifiers, allowing talent from across South Asia to compete for a spot in the main tournament. A revamped point system has further heightened the stakes, making every match crucial in the race toward the season’s final standings.

OMEN VCSA 2025 Split 1 roundup

Split 1 featured six invited teams – Asterisk, Global Esports, Orangutan, Reckoning Esports, S8UL Esports , and Revenant XSpark , alongside two teams that qualified through the VCSA Qualifiers, Velocity Gaming and AURA .

, and , alongside two teams that qualified through the VCSA Qualifiers, and . Velocity Gaming dominated the competition, winning all seven of their matches in the single round-robin format and securing INR 12 lakh in prize money along with 60 Challenger Points.

in prize money along with Revenant Xspark finished second, earning INR 6.4 lakh and 50 Challenger Points , thanks to standout performances, particularly from their MVP, Azis Nandang (Azys) , who recorded a tournament-high 329 finishes .

and , thanks to standout performances, particularly from their , who recorded a . Orangutan secured third place, collecting 40 Challenger Points , while Reckoning Esports finished fourth, accumulating 35 Challenger Points.

, while Reckoning Esports finished fourth, accumulating S8UL Esports and Global Esports rounded out the top six, earning 30 and 25 Challenger Points, respectively

All top six teams have qualified for Split 2.

AURA and Asterisk finished in the bottom two, meaning they will have to fight for their return through the promotion-relegation phase.

The tournament saw massive digital engagement, with over 10 million views, 130+ creator watch parties including streams on channels of top creators like 8bit Binks69, TbOne, Revenant XSpark, SID, Psy Gaming, and SkRossi, as well as emerging talents such as Universe Plays, Wiggle7FTW, GE MiokeN, Looteriya Gaming, MoonVLR, and Swagsy Slays—and a giveaway of 24,000 VP, solidifying the growing popularity of VALORANT in South Asia.

From the winning team captain and organizers

Lordbathura of Velocity Gaming: “Coming from the qualifiers and making it all the way to the top in Split 1 is an incredible achievement for our team. It wasn’t an easy road, but our hard work, preparation, and trust in each other paid off. Winning all seven matches proves that we belong at this level, and we’re ready to take on even bigger challenges in the upcoming splits.”

What’s Next?

Split 2 begins in May , featuring the top six teams from Split 1 along with two new teams from the promotion-relegation phase.

, featuring the top six teams from Split 1 along with two new teams from the promotion-relegation phase. AURA and Asterisk will compete with two other teams in the promotion-relegation phase.

Teams will continue battling for Challenger Points and a shot at VCT Ascension Pacific 2025.

An Invitation to the Community

NODWIN Gaming and Riot Games invite fans, athletes, and esports enthusiasts across the region to join the action-packed journey of the OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025. With three adrenaline-fueled splits leading to a spot at VCT Ascension Pacific 2025, this year’s tournament is set to redefine South Asia’s VALORANT esports landscape.

Together, NODWIN Gaming and Riot Games are committed to empowering the overall esports ecosystem in South Asia, providing a platform for talent to rise, legends to thrive, and fans to unite in celebration of the spirit of esports brilliance.

