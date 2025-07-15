Velocity Gaming Clinches VCT Ascension Pacific Slot After Dominant LAN Finale Victory at OMEN VCSA 2025

- Advertisement -

Velocity Gaming has secured its place at VCT Ascension Pacific 2025 after beating S8UL 3-1 in the Grand Final of the OMEN VCSA 2025 Ascension Qualifiers LAN, held at Ardee Mall in Gurugram. The team takes home ₹24.3 lakhs in prize money and will now represent India on the international VALORANT stage this October in Bangkok. S8UL, who made it to the finals through the lower bracket, finishes as runner-up and wins ₹12.15 lakhs.

Mr. Adarsh Singh, Organization Manager, Velocity Gaming

“Been practicing and getting better as a team to achieve this one goal. It’s a really special one for us. This is step one, however, and it’s time to represent South Asia at VCT Ascension Pacific and make all of us proud,” said Mr. Adarsh Singh, Organization Manager, Velocity Gaming.

Road to the Finals

Before the final, S8UL faced DOT EXE Esports in the Lower Bracket Final and won 3-1, setting up the last match against Velocity Gaming. Velocity, who had stayed undefeated through the upper bracket, closed out the final in four maps to win the series.

Showmatch Brings Creators to the Fore

Fans at the venue also got to enjoy a creator showmatch on Day 2, featuring popular names like Sikhwarrior, Mackletv, Chhabra Saab, and Pooja Bisht. The match added a fun break between the competitions and gave the audience a chance to see their favorite creators play live.

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming

“Big congratulations to Velocity Gaming for an outstanding performance against the best in the region. With OMEN VCSA, NODWIN Gaming, and Riot Games have worked to build a long-term, sustainable ecosystem for VALORANT in South Asia that gives top talent the stage they deserve. This event wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible support from our partners and the passion of the fans who showed up in full force. We’re proud to have played a part in pushing the VALORANT esports scene forward, and we’re excited to see Velocity Gaming carry that momentum onto the global stage,” said Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming.

Mr. Sukamal Pegu, Esports Lead, South Asia, Riot Games

“This tournament was a reflection of how far the VALORANT community in South Asia has come. The passion from fans, the level of competition, and the support behind these teams show that this region is ready for the global stage. At Riot, we’ve always believed in building player-first experiences, and it’s incredible to see that vision come to life through events like OMEN VCSA. We’re proud of every team that competed and excited to see Velocity Gaming carry the community’s hopes to Ascension,” added Mr. Sukamal Pegu, Esports Lead, South Asia, Riot Games.

OMEN VCSA 2025 Draws Record-Breaking Viewership

The OMEN VCSA 2025 Ascension Qualifiers witnessed an overwhelming response from fans across South Asia and beyond. With over 12 million views and more than 50,000 peak concurrent viewers across creator and official pages, the tournament emerged as one of the most-watched VALORANT events in the region this year.

With broadcasts in both Hindi and English, the event reached a diverse and passionate audience, underscoring the growing popularity of competitive VALORANT in South Asia.

What’s Next?

Velocity Gaming will now represent South Asia at the VCT Ascension Pacific 2025, scheduled to take place from October 13 to 26, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand. The tournament will feature 10 elite teams from across the Asia-Pacific region, all competing for promotion to the VCT Pacific League 2026.

