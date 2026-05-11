Vehere Partners with Redington to Expand AI-Powered Cybersecurity Capabilities in India

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Redington, a leading integrated technology distributor, announced its strategic partnership with Vehere, a leading provider of AI-powered Network Detection and Response (NDR) solutions, as its official distributor in India. This partnership strengthens Redington’s cybersecurity portfolio while reinforcing Vehere’s commitment to empowering organizations across India with advanced threat detection and response capabilities.

Digital transformation has accelerated organizations into hybrid environments spanning on-prem infrastructure, cloud platforms, remote endpoints, and an expanding ecosystem of connected devices—creating security blind spots and necessitating continuous, real-time threat monitoring across every layer of the IT ecosystem. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of advanced and evasive attacks demands a more proactive and resilient approach to cybersecurity.

Vehere’s AI-powered NDR platform aims to strengthen security operations by monitoring lateral movement, ransomware, advanced persistent threats (APTs), insider threats, and zero-day exploits in real time, thereby helping organizations benefit from advanced threat monitoring and detection across the diverse IT environment.

Redington has evolved into a technology ecosystem orchestrator, possessing a comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio that integrates across today’s expanded IT estate of customers. With an extensive partner network, strong market presence, deep reach into enterprise, government, and midmarket as well as digital-native ecosystems, Redington is uniquely positioned to scale Vehere’s advanced AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. Redington’s go-to-market strategies further support Vehere’s expansion across traditional to cloud-dominant IT infrastructures. Redington’s service portfolio enables Vehere’s technical capabilities backed by solution capability, implementation and post-sales support.

“Redington has evolved in our journey to play the role of a technology ecosystem orchestrator today, equipping our partners with a range of solutions to offer to end customers which meets the demands of the growing digital universe. With Vehere’s AI-powered Network Detection and Response (NDR) platform, we add another strong and advanced security solution to our existing comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio that caters to the on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, placing Redington in a unique position which only a few can match. This strategic partnership with Vehere strengthens our cybersecurity portfolio and further deepens our support towards the “Make in India” vision. Our partners now have access to a critical capability in their arsenal and Vehere benefits from being embedded in early conversations to drive positive cyber security customer outcomes. With end-to-end support, our goal is to unlock access to best-in-class security capabilities that defend against today’s advanced and evasive threats,” said Mr. Sridhar S, Executive Vice President, Redington.

Mr. Sanjay Bhardwaj, MD India and SAARC, Vehere

“The partnership with Redington marks a significant step in expanding Vehere’s reach across enterprise channel partners and customers in India. As a proven distribution leader, Redington’s depth, strong partner relationships, and last-mile connectivity to thousands of resellers and system integrators provide the scale and market access needed to accelerate Vehere’s next phase of growth in India,” said Mr. Sanjay Bhardwaj, MD India and SAARC, Vehere.

The collaboration will expand access to Vehere’s AI-powered NDR platform and create new opportunities for channel partners and system integrators to deliver high-value cybersecurity solutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Redington

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