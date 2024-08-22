VeeamON Tour India – Veeam unveils comprehensive ransomware mitigation strategies in Bengaluru

- Advertisement -

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data resilience, kicked off VeeamON Tour India in Bengaluru yesterday, delivering a rich experience to over 400 registrants. This event marks the first stop in a series of engagements across three major cities – Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, and inaugurates Veeam’s ‘Bharat Cyber Suraksha Campaign – Enabling a Resilient Bharat’. The event brings together prominent industry leaders, organizations, and innovators to take part in thought leadership panels, forward-thinking planning sessions, and collaborative initiatives focusing on Data Resilience in a Digital Bharat, aiming to shaping the future of data resilience in India.

Ransomware continues to pose a significant threat to organizations, being the leading cause of IT outages and downtime. According to the 2024 Veeam Ransomware Trends Report, 41% of data is compromised during a cyberattack. VeeamON Tour India, tailored specifically for backup and recovery professionals, is designed to enhance their skills, provide insights into protecting businesses from ransomware, and facilitate the sharing of industry knowledge. The event featured exclusive content from partners like Microsoft, ExaGrid, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo and Red Hat offering valuable resources and strategies to combat this ongoing threat.

Mr. Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President & Managing Director, Veeam Software for India & SAARC

“We are incredibly proud to lead the global charge in data resilience. As India continues to emerge as a technological hub, our goal is to raise awareness about the critical importance of data resilience in an evolving threat landscape,” said Mr. Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President & Managing Director, Veeam Software for India & SAARC.

He further added, “Recognizing the urgent need to mitigate cyber threats that can undermine both reputation and revenue, Veeam offers robust solutions for data resilience. Through this year’s VeeamON Tour India and Cyber Suraksha Campaign, we aim to share our vision for the future of data resilience in a Digital Bharat and educate our community on combating security threats. This year’s VeeamON Tour India offers a glimpse into the cutting-edge innovations in the technological ecosystem, featuring keynotes, skill-building sessions, scholarship announcements, and extensive networking opportunities with over 30 speakers, including those from Microsoft, HPE, Red Hat, Lenovo, DataCore, Policy Bazaar, RV College of Engineering, Welingkar and Women in Cloud Brand Ambassadors.”

As part of the Bengaluru leg of VeeamON Tour India, Veeam unveiled its first-ever ransomware whitepaper for the Indian market, titled “Comprehensive Ransomware Mitigation Strategies for India”. This whitepaper provides essential guidelines from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on how to effectively respond to ransomware attacks.The whitepaper underscores the critical need for preventing ransomware attacks, given the substantial resources required for response and recovery, touching upon key parameters like disaster recovery, business continuity, cyber resilience, and robust backup solutions, offering guidance for Indian organizations to safeguard themselves against cyber threats.

Additionally, in collaboration with Microsoft and Women in Cloud, Veeam India introduced the #WICxSkillsReady Challenge at event, a program designed to upskill over 1,000 professionals in AI and cybersecurity, preparing them for DevSecOps roles. The initiative responds to the growing demand for AI and cybersecurity skills, as highlighted by the 2024 Work Trend Index and a reported shortage of cybersecurity professionals in India.

The event also featured discussions on Data Resilience, Copilot & AI, Data Protection & M365 Backup, Veeam Data Cloud (VDC), Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), and Collaboration & Partnerships, all integrated into solution-oriented roundtable conferences aimed at equipping professionals to protect businesses from ransomware and fostering a deep understanding of industry trends that chart the way forward for cybersecurity.Top of Form

Bottom of FormVeeamON Tour India will continue across three cities over the next month, underscoring the increasing need for data recovery solutions and data resiliency strategy. Following Bengaluru, the tour will proceed to Delhi on August 28 and conclude in

