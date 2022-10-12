Veeam Showcases Vision for the Future of Modern Data Protection at VeeamON Forum 2022 in Bengaluru

- Advertisement - -

Veeam Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, hosts VeeamON Forum 2022 today in Bengaluru, delivering a rich experience to almost 1000+ registrants from across India. Outlining the company’s vision for modern data protection across Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments, VeeamON Forum 2022 features keynote sessions from Veeam’s leadership, including Dave Russell, Vice President, Enterprise Strategy, Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President, India & SAARC, and other guest speakers from systems engineering, providing valuable insights to customers and partners who are looking to accelerate their data protection journeys.

At the Forum, Veeam wraps up ‘Hop On Veeam: Your journey to Modern Data Protection’, its first multi-city roadshow that provides Veeam partners, customers, and distributors to gain insightful discussions on the current data protection landscape and engages with Veeam stakeholders about the key data protection best practices. Hop On Veeam bus includes a hands-on lab unlike any other, with engineers showcasing on-demand live demos on cloud-native solutions for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and SaaS offerings for Microsoft 365, Continuous Data protection solutions (CDP), Veeam disaster recovery orchestrator (VDRO), Veeam Cloud Connect, NAS Backup, Veeam Backup & Replication v11 and Instant Recovery to VMware vSphere.

Veeam also showcases the findings of its 2022 Ransomware Trends Report. An independent survey of more than 1,000 IT leaders, who had suffered cyber-attacks, revealed that on average, 47% of an organization’s data is encrypted and only 69% of that data was recoverable.

Dave Russell, Vice President, Enterprise Strategy, at Veeam

Commenting on the survey Dave Russell, Vice President, Enterprise Strategy, at Veeam said “Ransomware has democratized data theft and the survey shows that paying the ransom does not assure recoverability, with 94% of attackers attempting to destroy the backup repositories as part of the attack and over half of companies admitted that their cybersecurity protocols require a complete overhaul or significant improvement to protect against growing threats. In 2021, only 19% of organizations were able to recover their data without paying the ransom; Veeam’s focus is helping the other 81% of global organizations make that same claim moving forward.”

Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President, Veeam India & SAARC

Adding to this Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President, Veeam India & SAARC said, “Veeam’s single platform helps customers ensure that every piece of data and every workload is safe, secure, and easily recoverable no matter where it resides. We are constantly innovating and are at the forefront of delivering solutions that help organizations accelerate their data protection journey. With this, we are happy to host VeeamON Forum 2022 in Bengaluru. We are excited to share our vision for the future of modern data protection and showcase our modern data protection innovations and connect with our Veeam community as we engage with them on steps their business should consider when strategizing on a data protection approach – one that should be fit for purpose, given the continual increase in data criticality and constantly evolving threat landscape.”

