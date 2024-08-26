Veeam ranked #1 in the 2024 Gartner Market Share Analysis for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Report

- Advertisement -

Veeam® Software, the leader in Data Resilience, announced that Gartner has named Veeam #1 in market share in the Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software market for the first time. Veeam is the top vendor in the Gartner Market Share Analysis: Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software, Worldwide, 2023 report, based on a market share of 15.1%, revenues of $1.5 billion and 11.8% year-over-year growth in 2022-2023.

Mr. Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam.

“Today, every organisation relies on the availability of data no matter what happens. When the worst happens – whether due to ransomware or a natural disaster or an inadvertent security update – data resilience is critical,” said Mr. Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam. “At Veeam, we are powering data resilience from backup and recovery to end-to-end ransomware protection for over 550,000 organisations in 150+ countries around the world. Our responsibility is to ensure their data is available wherever and whenever they need it. We take that very seriously and it’s why we continue to invest in innovation to ensure we keep businesses running.”

Veeam solutions are purpose-built to empower organisations with data resilience, offering comprehensive capabilities for data backup, data recovery, data freedom, data security, and data intelligence. Veeam Data Platform is a single solution which provides secure backup with instant recovery from cyberthreats, helping keep regulatory compliance goals, while reducing risk for all company data either on premises or in the cloud. With Veeam, IT and security leaders can trust that their applications and data will always be protected and available, regardless of the environment, including cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes.

“We believe that Veeam has accelerated our #1 market leadership position in powering data resilience for our customers with cutting-edge innovation, strong partnerships, and customer value focus. We recently added Coveware by Veeam, which as part of our Cyber Secure Program, delivers the industry’s first true end-to-end ransomware protection and recovery. In addition to best-in-class Incident Response, Coveware has the largest and constantly evolving commercial database of ransomware threat signatures, and further strengthens Veeam Data Platform’s AI-driven threat detection engine,” Eswaran continued.

The report provides an analysis of the Enterprise Backup & Recovery Software vendor market share, vendor performance, key trends affecting the market, and significant mergers and acquisitions for the calendar year.

Gartner states that, “The enterprise backup and recovery software market grew at 5.1% in 2023, ending the year at nearly $10 billion in total revenue. Veeam returned to double-digit growth after experiencing revenue growth of 9.4% in 2022. In 2023, it expanded its revenue by 11.8% and became No. 1 in revenue and market share in the backup and recovery software market.”

