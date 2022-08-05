Veeam Positioned as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the 6th Consecutive Time

- Advertisement - -

Veeam Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Solutions. Not only does this mark the sixth consecutive time Gartner has recognized Veeam as a Magic Quadrant Leader, but it is the third consecutive year Veeam is positioned highest overall in ability to execute. With over $1 billion in annual bookings and 450,000+ customers of all sizes and locations, Veeam continues to provide its diverse community with the most advanced data protection across all environments – Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes – plus the highest levels of customer and partner support.

“Veeam continues on an amazing growth trajectory, reporting its 18th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth with an annual recurring revenue (ARR) increase of 22% year-over-year (YoY), on a constant currency basis, for Q2’22,” said Danny Allan, CTO and Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam. “Now a Magic Quadrant Leader for the sixth time in a row, we believe our innovation and ability to execute validates our solid standing as the #1 trusted provider of modern data protection. Over the past year, Veeam has unveiled more than 30 product updates including Veeam Backup & Replication v11a which includes cloud-native solutions to protect data across AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. We continue to set the very highest product standards and respond to customer demands for redefining security, achieving resiliency and delivering future-ready solutions.”

Consistent innovation and product-led growth were recently on full display at VeeamON 2022, the Modern Data Protection Conference of the Year. Veeam demonstrated key innovations expected in 2H’22 of cloud-native solutions (for AWS, Azure and Google Cloud) and SaaS offerings (Microsoft 365 and Salesforce), as well as deeper integration of Kasten by Veeam K10 for Kubernetes protection and, of course, the highly anticipated Veeam Backup & Replication v12.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The report included analysis of 14 enterprise data backup and recovery solutions vendors.

“As a leading international manufacturer of military and business jets, we needed a world-class data management platform to protect our virtual and physical environments, ensuring that enterprise applications are always operational. Veeam helped to design our next-generation datacenter to create a more simplified and streamlined approach, which will reduce costs and increase productivity. Veeam is also our trusted advisor, allowing us to take advantage of the enhanced NAS backup features and latest AIX Agent capabilities, meaning that our data is always protected and will enable us to continue pioneering new prototype aircraft for our customers across the globe,” Mr. Stéphane Ardouin, Platform Technical Architecture Team Lead, Dassault Aviation

“Our IT priorities are simplification, centralization, cloud migration, cost reduction and optimization. We looked for a backup solution that would match our priorities and offer scalability, license portability and hardware and storage neutrality. We didn’t have to look far because Veeam set the gold standard,” Mr. Frank Buiskool, Hosting and Cloud Operations Manager, Canon Europe.

“Even though the Veeam solution is really easy to use, we don’t have to compromise on functionality: we can protect our VMs and physical servers from data loss and cyberattacks from a single point of control,” Ms. Maria Fricher, Systems and Architecture Technology Team, Naturgy.

“It was time to bring backup on-premises. We also wanted workload portability for cloud integration and backup immutability for ransomware protection. We considered Symantec NetBackup because some of us had used it before, but we had also used Veeam, and we knew Veeam would fit the bill,” Mr. David Loveless, Infrastructure Manager, Admiral.

