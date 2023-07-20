Thursday, July 20, 2023
Vedanta building India’s first semiconductor and display fabs in Dholera Special Investment Region in Ahmedabad 

By NCN News Network
  BY AKARSH K HEBBAR, Global MD, Vedanta Semiconductors and Display

Vedanta Group remains fully committed to building India’s first semiconductor and display fabs in Dholera Special Investment Region in Ahmedabad district, Gujarat. Substantial progress has happened to tie up technology and equity partners in semiconductors and we will make an announcement soon.

We continue to achieve key milestones in our progress. We have engaged with more than 100 global suppliers and ancillary industries who will form a key part of the semiconductor and display ecosystem. The Government of Gujarat has allotted us the land in Dholera and work is already underway to prepare it for construction of the fabs.

In display fab, we already have a partnership with Innolux and are ready to proceed with speed with full support of our partner.

We will await the Government of India’s nod to our applications under the modified scheme for semiconductor and display fabs. Thereafter, we will immediately begin construction and set out on the path to make India atmanirbhar in electronics in line with the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister.”

 

