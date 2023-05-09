Vedanta appoints Terry Daly as Advisor for Semiconductor Business

- Advertisement - -

Vedanta announced the appointment of Terry Daly as Advisor for its semiconductor business. He will be responsible for providing strategic counsel and inputs as the conglomerate looks at setting up a state-of-the-art semiconductor fab unit and semiconductor assembling and testing unit in India.

David Reed, CEO, Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited (VFSL)

“We are pleased to welcome Terry Daly to our team,” said David Reed, CEO, Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited (VFSL). “As an industry veteran, Terry brings a vast wealth of knowledge and experience in managing several workstreams that are critical for establishing a world-class semiconductor fab.”

“India has a generational opportunity to become part of the global semiconductor supply chain and provide geographic diversification to its customers, supply chain resiliency to its partners, and job creation opportunities to its extremely talented population,” said Terry Daly.“I am very impressed by the unique, complementary partnership that Vedanta and Foxconn bring to the opportunity to establish India’s first commercial semiconductor fab.”

Terry joins Vedanta from his post as an independent consultant in the microelectronics industry. His career assignments include GlobalFoundries, where he was Senior Vice President, holding positions as head of strategy and corporate development, chief of staff, and head of corporate program management.He was instrumental in establishing a strategic alliance on advanced technology with Samsung and in the acquisition of IBM’s microelectronics business.

Prior to that, Terry spent 26 years at IBM, the majority in its semiconductor division, where he heldexecutive roles in business management, finance, manufacturing operations, program management, and strategy. Before joining IBM, he spent five years as an officer in the United States Army.

He is a Distinguished Graduate with a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and holds a master’s degree in international relations from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University.

Lawrence (Wong Chee Yoong) as Senior Director – Human Resourcesin

Vedanta has been on an aggressive talent acquisition drive globally to attract leaders from the semiconductor industry. VFSL appointed industry veteran David Reed as CEO in February and welcomed Lawrence (Wong Chee Yoong) as Senior Director – Human Resources in April. The company continues to build a team of highly experienced personnel to be part of its semiconductor business.

