Vedanta Appoints Global Semiconductor Industry Veteran David Reed as CEO of New Business

Vedanta announced the appointment of Mr. David Reed as the Chief Executive Officer of its semiconductor business. He will be responsible for setting up a state-of-the-art semiconductor fab unit and semiconductor assembling and testing unit.

A 35-year veteran in the semiconductor industry, David’s extensive international experience includes establishment of a complete semiconductor ecosystem with global execution of wafer fabrication, research and development, assembly and testing, total quality management and packaging, and supply chain management. In a career spanning several geographies such as Germany, Japan, Singapore, the U.S., Italy and the Philippines, he has established a reputation for growing the business, increasing revenues, delivering shareholder values, executing joint ventures and building winning teams. David has served on multiple boards, crafting the growth and profit strategies of technology majors.

David was formerly with NXP Semiconductors, where he was Executive Vice President and General Manager of global operations. He moved to NXP as part of the merger with Freescale Semiconductor, where he had served as Senior Vice President for manufacturing operations. Previously, David was Vice President and General Manager at GlobalFoundries. He began his career at Texas Instruments in 1984, where he served for 26 years in a variety of leadership roles across the world. He received his undergraduate degree from Austin College, an undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of Dallas.

Mr. Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta.

“We are delighted to welcome David Reed to Vedanta,” said Mr. Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta. “He has played a pivotal role in shaping the entire global semiconductor industry. His expertise and experience will be an asset as we embark upon this critical journey with Foxconn to help create a sustainable domestic electronic manufacturing ecosystem in India, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an AatmaNirbhar Bharat.”

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. David Reed said, “This venture is a watershed development for the global semiconductor industry, and I am excited to be part of it. I look forward to leading a diverse team of highly talented and committed professionals and will work alongside them to bring this historic project to fruition.”

In September 2022, Vedanta signed an MoU with Gujarat government to set up India’s first semiconductor fab unit, a display fab unit, and a semiconductor assembling and testing unit in the state.

Vedanta has recently signed MoUs with 30 Japanese companies for development of India’s semiconductor and display glass manufacturing ecosystem. Vedanta group company AvanStrate Inc. is a pioneer in the development and manufacture of LCD glass substrates used in televisions, computers, mobile phone, and automotive displays. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company has operations in Korea and Taiwan.

