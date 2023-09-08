Veeam Software extends its VeeamON Tour India to Bangalore, highlights the importance of data protection and cyber resilience

- Advertisement - -

Veeam® Software, the global leader in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, hosted VeeamON Tour India 2023 in Bangalore, which received 400 registrations. This initiative by Veeam aims to build a community event for data recovery experts, reflecting the company’s constant dedication to data security and ransomware recovery.

Designed by and for backup and recovery experts, the Bengaluru edition of VeeamON Tour India hosted a CIO Panel discussion on ‘Navigating the Digital Frontier: Cyber Resilience and Backup Disaster Recovery in an Evolving Threat Landscape.’ The panel was led by Mr. Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President and Managing Director, Veeam Software for India & SAARC, and attended by Abdul Rahman, Director- Infrastructure Services, Collins Aerospace and Stanly Kumar, Sr. Scientific Officer, Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre leader. The panel discussion delved deep into the challenges, strategies, and best practices associated with maintaining a robust cybersecurity posture and implementing efficient backup and disaster recovery measures.

VeeamON Tour India, Bengaluru offered a glimpse into the future of data protection by showcasing innovations around Veeam Data Platform, cloud-native solutions for AWS, Veeam M365 demo, Veeam & AWS Cloud Transformation Journey, a session on 5 Levels of Unbreakable Cyber Resiliency and much more. This event was strategically designed to facilitate an in-depth exploration of solution-oriented sessions, empowering industry experts to enhance their proficiency in cloud and security capabilities.

Securing important organizational data has grown increasingly important in an era when cyberattacks are on the rise across industries. During the event, Veeam Software also shared insights from its latest Veeam® 2023 Ransomware Trends Report which suggests that one in seven organizations will see almost all (>80%) data affected as a result of a ransomware attack. Additionally, Veeam alongside Women in Cloud, also hosted the #WICxIndia 2023 at VeeamON Tour India, in Bengaluru. This monumental initiative celebrates India’s groundbreaking cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem while creating pathways for women’s leadership growth.

Mr. Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President & Managing Director, Veeam Software for India & SAARC

Speaking about this initiative, Mr. Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President & Managing Director, Veeam Software for India & SAARC said, “We are delighted to host the Bangalore edition of VeeamON Tour India. Amidst the increasing frequency of cyberattacks, organizations require a proactive strategy for data protection and recovery. As the world’s leading experts in data protection and ransomware recovery, we advocate for effective data recovery procedures. India has emerged as a significant technology center today. The VeeamON Tour India ensures that organizations are cognizant of the importance of data recovery in today’s dynamic threat landscape. With expert-led discussions, top-notch training, designs and demos for cyber threat management and cloud-powered data protection, we are excited to share our vision for the future of data protection and ransomware recovery and assist our Veeam Community in overcoming the challenge of rapidly evolving persistent security threats.”

VeeamON Tour India is scheduled in five additional locations across the country phased through the rest of the month to spread awareness on the growing demand for data security solutions and ransomware and show how organizations can own, back up, and recover data irrespective of where it resides. The remaining cities include:

Pune, September 13 th

New Delhi, September 14 th

Hyderabad, September 20 th

Kolkata, September 27 th

Chennai, September 29th

