Varsha Mangal Mahotsav 2026 Aims to Plant 45 Lakh Trees in 45 Days Across India

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Ankitgram Sewadham Ashram has announced the launch of Varsha Mangal Mahotsav 2026, a nationwide tree plantation campaign with an ambitious goal of planting 45 lakh trees in 45 days. Scheduled from July 22 to September 4, 2026, the initiative seeks to unite citizens, organizations, educational institutions, and communities in one of India’s largest environmental movements while aiming for recognition by the India Book of Records.

Now in its 35th edition, the annual campaign carries the theme, “Let’s Turn This Monsoon Into a Movement,” encouraging people across the country to actively participate in creating a greener and more sustainable future. The organizers emphasize that the campaign is not just about planting saplings but also ensuring their long-term care and survival.

With the message “One Nation. One Mission.”, the initiative promotes the idea that every individual can contribute to environmental conservation by planting and nurturing at least one tree. The campaign also highlights the importance of community participation, stating that every participant counts and every sapling matters.

Ankitgram Sewadham Ashram aims to make this year’s edition one of the largest people-driven tree plantation drives in the country. The campaign invites schools, colleges, corporates, NGOs, resident welfare associations, and volunteers to join hands in achieving the target of 45 lakh trees within 45 days.

Interested participants can register online and become part of the nationwide movement. Organizers believe that widespread public participation will not only help achieve the plantation target but also leave a lasting environmental legacy for future generations.

The campaign is supported by mission partners including Mahanadaya, Ankitgram Sewadham Ashram, and Kashti Adventures, who are working together to mobilize volunteers and promote large-scale afforestation during the monsoon season.

As India continues to focus on sustainability and climate action, Varsha Mangal Mahotsav 2026 aims to inspire citizens to move beyond symbolic plantation drives and adopt trees as a long-term commitment towards protecting the environment.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Varsha Mangal

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