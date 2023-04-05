Ushio appoints Koji Naito as new chairman and chief executive officer of Christie

- Advertisement - -

Ushio Inc announce the appointment of Koji Naito as the new chairman and CEO of Christie Digital Systems globally.

Koji currently holds the position of president and chief executive officer for Japan’s Ushio Inc., and will, effective April 1, oversee both companies. Koji succeeds Hideaki Onishi, who will transition into a new role as Christie’s president and chief operating officer. In addition, Atsushi Kuroda, formerly of Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd and currently senior director of Christie’s Strategy Office, has been appointed Christie’s chief technology officer and chief strategy officer, succeeding Zoran Veselic, president and CTO.

Having held progressively responsible positions at Ushio for nearly four decades, Koji brings strong leadership, industry-wide experience, and credibility to Christie. As a business leader, Koji is inspired to align Ushio and Christie’s management, business strategies, and philosophiesto drive success. He places significant emphasis on understanding customers’ needs and taking further action to achieve global sustainability practices, as well as supporting the company’s mission to promote the use of light as illumination and energy to support human well-being and societal growth.

Koji Naito, chairman and chief executive officer, Christie

“Constant innovation and deep core values, while making a difference in the communities we serve, are paramount to Ushio’s vision to a sustainable future for everyone,” says Koji Naito, chairman and chief executive officer, Christie. “I am pleased and honored to lead Christie into the future with a strong executive management team who shares Ushio’s mission and vision.”

