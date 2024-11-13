Ushio announces appointment of Michael Phipps as new president and chief operating officer at Christie

- Advertisement -

Ushio Inc., a trusted leader in light sources and optical equipment for industrial processing, visual imaging, and life sciences, and parent company to Christie®, announced the appointment of Michael Phipps as president and chief operating officer of Christie Digital Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Effective immediately, Phipps assumes the role of president and COO, succeeding Hideaki Onishi, who has held the position since 2022 and will be returning to Ushio Japan. Phipps joined Christie in 2008 and served as Christie’s chief financial officer since 2019.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We need to understand their challenges and achieve mutual success. I look forward to engaging directly with them to ensure we deliver the exceptional experiences that are synonymous with Christie,” says Phipps.

Mr. Takabumi Asahi, chief executive officer, Ushio Inc.

“With over 16 years of experience and a deep understanding of the various aspects of our business, Mike is uniquely positioned to lead Christie’s operations. His vision and expertise will advance our strategic goals and guide us in developing and delivering the industry-leading solutions our customers expect,” says Mr. Takabumi Asahi, chief executive officer, Ushio Inc.

Mike holds a BA in finance from Michigan State University and is a Certified Public Accountant in California.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Ushio

