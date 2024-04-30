Upgrade your tech gear this academic session with the ‘back to school’ offers by MSI

- Advertisement -

As the new academic session approaches and back-to-school time draws near, retail platforms are bustling with exciting deals and discounts. If you’re looking to equip yourself for the upcoming school year with a new laptop, seize the moment as MSI has announced discounts of up to 40% on their Gaming and Business & Productivity series of laptops from April 17th to June 30th 2024. These offers are available on Flipkart, Amazon, and authorized MSI retail stores.

For more details on the offers: https://in.msi.com/Promotion/2024-spring-sale-laptop/nb

The following options are available with exciting features and offers from which you can pick the one that best suits your needs!

AI Ready Laptops

MSI’s newest AI-powered laptops introduce an innovative AI engine, reshaping the computing landscape and offering users an unparalleled experience. Featuring latest Intel Core Ultra Processors a pioneering NPU chip, these laptops boost performance across various AI-related tasks, ensuring smooth operation and maximum efficiency. The integration of the NPU chip marks a significant advancement, redefining standards for productivity and creativity in computing. These laptops with cutting-edge capabilities not only enhance productivity but also inspire creativity, establishing new benchmarks for performance and innovation. Starting at Rs. 99,990/-, the AI laptops present an exceptional opportunity for students to enhance their academic and creative endeavors:

My first MSI AI-Ready Laptop – Prestige Series

MSI’s Prestige series laptops merge style and technology, ideal for students and budding creators. The Prestige 16 AI Studio boasts an Intel Core i7 processor and a 16-inch display, perfect for precise work. Meanwhile, the Prestige 13 AI Evo, featuring an Intel Core i5 processor and a compact 13-inch display, prioritizes mobility and productivity. Both models offer exceptional performance and AI features, catering to modern student needs. Plus, they’re part of MSI’s back-to-school sales, available at exciting prices of INR 1,14,990/- and INR 99,990/- respectively.

Cyborg 15 AI

For students seeking a dynamic gaming and productivity companion, the MSI Cyborg 15 AI offers an array of essential features. With its Intel Ultra 5 processor, RTX 2050 graphics card, 125H 16 GB RAM, and 1 TB SSD storage, it ensures smooth multitasking and lightning-fast performance for both gaming and academic tasks. Additionally, with the option for an RTX graphics card, it delivers unparalleled graphics performance for immersive gaming experiences. Its sleek design and advanced cooling system make it ideal for long study sessions or intense gaming marathons. Whether you’re diving into virtual worlds or tackling assignments, the MSI Cyborg 15 AI is available at a starting price of INR 99,990/- providing the versatility and power students need to excel in both realms.

Mainstream Laptops

MSI’s mainstream laptops cater to students’ diverse needs, combining performance with affordability. They excel at everyday tasks like web browsing, streaming lectures, and completing assignments, ensuring a seamless workflow. This year, MSI introduced the Thin 15 series to our mainstream lineup, providing students with a sleek and lightweight option. Available with both AMD and Intel platforms, users have the flexibility to choose according to their preferences. MSI’s mainstream laptops are available at a starting price of Rs. 30,990/-, making them an unbeatable choice for students seeking reliability and performance:

MSI Thin A15

The MSI thin is an impressive laptop that caters to the needs of students seeking a powerful yet portable device. Sporting Ryzen 5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card, it ensures smooth performance for both academic tasks and leisure activities like gaming or content creation. Despite its robust features, the laptop remains lightweight at just 1.8 kg, making it convenient to carry around campus or while traveling. Overall, the MSI Thin strikes an excellent balance between performance, portability, and affordability, making it an ideal choice for students looking for a versatile and reliable laptop available at a starting price of INR 65,990/-

MSI GF63 Thin

For students in search of a powerful and versatile laptop, the MSI GF63 gaming laptop series offers an impressive range of options to suit various needs and budgets. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with 16 GB RAM and a fast 512 GB SSD, these laptops ensure smooth multitasking and rapid data access for academic tasks, content creation, and light gaming. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards, ranging from the entry-level RTX 2050 to the high-performance RTX 4060, provide exceptional visual performance, enabling students to enjoy immersive gaming experiences and handle graphic-intensive applications with ease. Available at a starting price of INR 57,990/-, MSI GF63 offers the perfect blend of performance, portability, and affordability for students.

MSI Modern series

For students seeking versatile laptop, the MSI Modern series offers a range of options to suit various needs and preferences. Powered by the Intel Core processors, these laptops deliver impressive performance for multitasking, academic tasks, and entertainment. The Modern series features a sleek and lightweight design, making it easy to carry between classes or study sessions. The full range of specifications includes options for different processors, RAM capacities, storage sizes, and display resolutions, allowing students to choose the configuration that best fits their requirements. Whether you’re typing up assignments, streaming lectures, or unwinding with your favorite movies, the MSI Modern series of laptops available at a starting price of INR 33,990/- provides the performance and versatility to keep up with your busy student life.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429