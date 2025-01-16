Upgrade Your Setup this Republic Day with Kingston’s Exclusive Offer

- Advertisement -

Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, has unveiled an exclusive Republic Day offer for its customers in India. Between January 15 and January 31, 2025, customers purchasing any Kingston DRAM or SSD from selected stores will receive an exciting Kingston FURY Mouse Pad as a complimentary gift. This exciting offer is a perfect way to enhance your setup and enjoy top-tier performance.

This limited-period offer celebrates Kingston’s commitment to providing high-quality products while adding value for its customers. The promotion covers Kingston’s reliable DRAM solutions and fast, dependable SSDs, known for their excellent performance in gaming, content creation, and everyday computing.

Whether upgrading a system or building one from scratch, Kingston products deliver unmatched performance and durability. The Kingston FURY Mouse Pad, included in this offer, enhances the user experience.

Kingston products to look out for during this Republic Day are:

Kingston NV3 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD – The Kingston NV3 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is a robust next-gen storage solution powered by a Gen 4×4 NVMe controller. The Kingston NV3 delivers read/write speeds of up to 6,000/5,000MB/s, ensuring a faster system capable of handling a variety of workloads, from editing to gaming. The drive optimizes system performance and delivers value without compromise. Its compact single-sided M.2 2280 (22x80mm) design allows for storage expansion up to 4TB while saving space for other components. As a cost-effective storage solution, the NV3 is ideal for creators and gamers looking to enhance their PC performance.

Kingston XS1000R external SSD –The KingstonXS1000 red is a recent addition to the original all-black XS1000 and silver XS2000, diversifying Kingston’s external SSD product lineup. These external drives are extremely compact and under 29 grams to provide pocket-sized portability. They are the perfect fit for backups and for expanding iPhone 15’s storage, providing a cost-effective alternative for additional space. Kingston’s XS1000 family offers read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and large capacities up to 2TB, providing ample room for storing countless photos, videos, games, and files. With iPhone 15 storage expansion capabilities, the drive comes with a USB-C®3 to USB-A cable and an additional USB-A to USB-C adapter for maximum compatibility with newer and legacy devices, including PCs, Macs, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, iPhones and Android smartphones. Small like a key fob, the XS1000 serves as a reliable companion for easy file backups, guaranteeing continuous access to your important documents, cherished memories and media files.

Kingston XS2000 external SSD – Catering to photography and travel aficionados looking for storing their memories as well as important data, Kingston XS2000 is a pocket-sized portable SSD utilizing USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 speeds to deliver next-gen performance in a compact, external on-the-go drive. It delivers lightning-fast transfer speeds up to 2,000MB/s giving users enhanced productivity with little interruption. XS2000 offers remarkable performance and capacities up to 2TB to offload and edit high-res images, 8K videos and large documents in a flash, transferring up to 400 HD photos per second, or taking less than 30 seconds to transfer a 1-hour 4K video, making any location an instant studio workspace. All this makes it best external SSD for backing up memories.

Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD – Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD provides cutting-edge performance in high capacities for gaming and hardware enthusiasts seeking extreme performance for PC builds and upgrades. By leveraging the latest Gen 4×4 NVMe controller and 3D TLC NAND, Kingston FURY Renegade SSD offers blazing speeds of up to 7,300/7,000MB/s read/write. From game and application loading times to streaming and capturing, give your system a boost in overall responsiveness. With better heat management comes better stability during peak performance. The slim M.2 combined with a low profile, graphene aluminium heat spreader is optimised for intense usage in gaming laptops and desktops. The optional heatsink model delivers an additional layer of thermal dispersion so when the game heats up, your PS5 console stays cool. Kingston FURY Renegade SSD matches the top-tier performance of the Kingston FURY Renegade memory line to produce the ultimate team that will keep you at the top of your game.

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB Memory – Game in style with Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB1 memory, designed for extreme performance on next-gen DDR5 platforms. Give your system the performance boost and flair needed to stay on top with ultra-fast memory at up to 7200MT/s and, utilising FURY CTRL, 18 customisable RGB lighting effects. Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB features sleek, newly designed black and silver or white and silver heat spreaders with dynamic LED light bars utilising Kingston’s patented [Infrared Sync Technology] to provide smooth, synchronised RGB lighting effects that complement the look of the latest PC build

Availability

The Republic Day offer is available at selected retail outlets and online stores across India. Customers are encouraged to grab this deal while stocks last.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kingston Technology

