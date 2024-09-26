UPCDWA and FAIITA organize IT Expo and Retail Conclave on 23rd and 24th September 2024 in Lucknow

- Advertisement -

The Uttar Pradesh Computer Dealers Welfare Association (UPCDWA) and the Federation of All India IT Associations (FAIITA) jointly organized the second IT Expo and Retail Conclave on 23rd and 24th September 2024 at The Regnant Hotel, Lucknow.

This two-day event served as a unique platform, bringing together leading IT professionals, technology providers, and stakeholders from the retail industry across the country. The goal of the expo and conclave was to showcase the latest innovations in information technology, explore new retail strategies, and promote collaboration and partnerships within the industry.

Key highlights of the event included:

Keynote Speeches: Insights from industry leaders in technology, retail, and business innovation.

Insights from industry leaders in technology, retail, and business innovation. Panel Discussions: Special panels on digital transformation, e-commerce growth, and future retail trends.

Special panels on digital transformation, e-commerce growth, and future retail trends. Product Demonstrations: Live demonstrations of the latest IT products, solutions, and services.

Live demonstrations of the latest IT products, solutions, and services. Networking Opportunities: Connecting with industry leaders, technology experts, and retail specialists.

Connecting with industry leaders, technology experts, and retail specialists. Workshops and Training Sessions: Practical workshops covering topics such as cybersecurity, digital marketing, and supply chain optimization.

Mr. Sunil Singhi, Chairman, National Trader’s Welfare Board Govt. of India

Today’s program concluded with a speech by Mr. Sunil Singhi, Chairman, National Trader’s Welfare Board Govt. of India. Mr. Singhi shared information about the various initiatives run by the Government of India in the interest of traders.

Mr. Devesh Rastogi, President of FAIITA

Mr. Devesh Rastogi, President of FAIITA said, “This event will prove to be an important gathering for the IT and retail sectors in India.”

Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, President of UPCDWA added, “We are excited to provide a platform that promotes innovation, fosters collaboration, and helps businesses navigate the rapidly changing technological landscape.” The event concluded with Mr. Pankaj Agarwal extending thanks to all the participants. The two-day program was successfully hosted by Mr. Vipul Garg.

Event Details:

Dates: 23rd and 24th September 2024

23rd and 24th September 2024 Venue: The Regnant Hotel, Lucknow

The Regnant Hotel, Lucknow Organizers: Uttar Pradesh Computer Dealers Welfare Association (UPCDWA) and Federation of All India IT Associations (FAIITA)

