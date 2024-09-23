UPCDWA and FAIITA Attracted a Landmark Gathering at the Grand 2nd IT Expo and Retail Conclave in Lucknow

- Advertisement -

The Uttar Pradesh Computer Dealers Welfare Association (UPCDWA) and the Federation of All India IT Associations (FAIITA) proudly hosted the highly anticipated 2nd IT Expo and Retail Conclave on September 23 and 24, 2024, at Hotel The Regnant. This two-day event attracted a diverse array of IT professionals, technology providers, and retail stakeholders, establishing itself as a landmark gathering for the industry.

The event was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Mr. Brajesh Pathak ji Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The closing ceremony was graced by Dr. Dinesh Sharma, Member of Parliament in Rajya SabhaUttar Pradesh; and Mr. Sunil Singhi, Chairman, National Trader’s Welfare Board Govt. of India

The Expo showcased the latest innovations in information technology, with a focus on solutions tailored for the retail sector. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with cutting-edge products and services through live demonstrations and insightful brand presentations from industry leaders such as Acer and ONDC.

Mr. Devesh Rastogi, President of FAIITA

Mr. Devesh Rastogi, President of FAIITA said, “At the 2nd IT Expo and Retail Conclave, we unite across India to address our challenges and embrace innovation. Together, we will safeguard our businesses, drive digital transformation, and empower every trader to thrive. Let’s collaborate for a brighter future in the ever-evolving landscape of technology and retail.”

Mr. Brajesh Pathak ji, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

Hon’ble Mr. Brajesh Pathak ji, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, warmly welcomed all participants, highlighting our collective commitment to progress. He stated, ‘In our GST council meeting in Delhi tomorrow, we will focus on resolving the two key challenges raised by Devesh Rastogi. Together, we aim to create a supportive environment for our traders and ensure that the IT sector continues to thrive. Your concerns are our priority, and we are dedicated to fostering innovation and collaboration for a brighter future.’

Highlights of the event included:

Keynote Addresses : Leading voices shared their insights on digital transformation and the future of retail.

: Leading voices shared their insights on digital transformation and the future of retail. Panel Discussions : Experts delved into critical topics such as cybersecurity, e-commerce growth, and retail trends, facilitating meaningful dialogues among participants.

: Experts delved into critical topics such as cybersecurity, e-commerce growth, and retail trends, facilitating meaningful dialogues among participants. Networking Opportunities: Attendees connected with industry leaders and peers, exploring potential partnerships that could drive future growth and innovation.

The event featured a well-structured itinerary, with sessions designed to maximize engagement and learning. Day one culminated in a lively cocktail dinner accompanied by live music, while day two included an FAIITA Open House Session and the AGM, fostering a sense of community among participants.

Overall, the 2nd IT Expo and Retail Conclave not only showcased advancements in technology but also reinforced the importance of collaboration in driving industry growth. With complimentary accommodation and meals for registered delegates, the event successfully created an inclusive atmosphere, encouraging broad participation from across the country.

As attendees left with fresh insights and valuable connections, the 2nd IT Expo and Retail Conclave set a high bar for future industry events, solidifying its role as a pivotal platform for IT and retail professionals in India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / FAIITA

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 233