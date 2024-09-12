UPCDWA and FAIITA Announce the 2nd IT Expo and Retail Conclave in Lucknow on 23rd and 24th September 2024

- Advertisement -

The Uttar Pradesh Computer Dealers Welfare Association (UPCDWA) and the Federation of All India IT Associations (FAIITA) are excited to announce the 2nd IT Expo and Retail Conclave, to be held on 23rd and 24th September 2024 at Hotel The Regnant, Lucknow.

This two-day event will bring together leading IT professionals, technology providers, and retail industry stakeholders from across the country. The Expo and Conclave aim to provide a unique platform to showcase the latest innovations in information technology, explore new retail strategies, and foster collaboration and partnerships within the industry.

Event Highlights:

Keynote Addresses : Insights from leading voices in technology, retail, and business innovation.

: Insights from leading voices in technology, retail, and business innovation. Panel Discussions : Expert panels on digital transformation, e-commerce growth, and future retail trends.

: Expert panels on digital transformation, e-commerce growth, and future retail trends. Product Demonstrations : Live demonstrations of the latest IT products, solutions, and services.

: Live demonstrations of the latest IT products, solutions, and services. Networking Opportunities : Connect with industry leaders, technology vendors, and retail experts.

: Connect with industry leaders, technology vendors, and retail experts. Workshops and Training Sessions: Practical workshops on cybersecurity, digital marketing, supply chain optimization, and more.

Why Attend?

The 2nd IT Expo and Retail Conclave will offer attendees the opportunity to:

Discover the latest advancements in IT solutions tailored for the retail sector.

Learn about market trends, growth opportunities, and challenges facing the IT and retail industries.

Engage with peers and explore potential partnerships that drive growth and innovation.

Sh. Pankaj Agarwal, President UPCDWA.

“This event is set to be a landmark gathering for the IT and retail sectors in India,” said Sh. Devesh Rastogi, President of FAIITA. “We are excited to provide a platform that fosters innovation, encourages collaboration, and helps businesses navigate the fast- evolving technological landscape,” said Sh. Pankaj Agarwal, President UPCDWA.

Event Details:

Dates: 23rd and 24th September 2024

Venue : Hotel The Regnant, Lucknow

: Hotel The Regnant, Lucknow Organizers : Uttar Pradesh Computer Dealers Welfare Association (UPCDWA) and Federation of All India IT Associations (FAIITA)

: Uttar Pradesh Computer Dealers Welfare Association (UPCDWA) and Federation of All India IT Associations (FAIITA) Registration: Free for all registered delegates. Complimentary accommodation is available for all registered participants.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / FAIITA

