Unveiling the Future of Laptops, Infinix Makes ZEROBOOK 13th Gen Available at an Unbelievable Price on Flipkart from July 11, 2023

Bringing game-changing performance for tech enthusiasts and professionals at an unbelievable price, Infinix‘s latest innovation, the ZEROBOOK 13th Gen, is finally here and up for grabs. Starting July 11, 2023, customers can now purchase this cutting-edge laptop on Flipkart, getting their hands on unrivaled performance and affordability. With its impressive range of features and attractive pricing, the ZEROBOOK 13 is set to redefine the laptop market and cater to the diverse needs of modern-day users.

The ZEROBOOK 13 is available in three variants, including the Core i9 – 32+1TB starting at an unbelievable introductory price of INR 81990. For those seeking excellent performance at a more affordable price point, the Core i7 – 16+512GB and Core i7- 32+1TB models are available at INR 64,999 and INR 69,990 respectively. The ZEROBOOK Core i5 version, which offers an excellent balance of performance and value, comes in the 16+512GB configuration and is priced at only INR 51990.

Crafted with precision and elegance, the ZEROBOOK 13 boasts a thin and light metal body with a mere 16.9mm thickness. Its color-rich 15.6″ FHD display, featuring 400 nits peak brightness, provides a captivating visual experience for both work and play. The powerhouse laptop offers exceptional performance with its unique Overboost Switch, allowing users to choose from ECO Mode, BAL Mode, and OVERBOOST Mode, depending on their computing needs. The base variant, i9, is a remarkable 40% faster than the industry average, ensuring a seamless and efficient user experience.

To maintain optimal performance, the ZEROBOOK 13 incorporates the ICE STORM 2.0 Upgraded Dual-fan Cooling System. With 0.25mm Thinner Shark Blades, 2x69mm fans, and 79 blades, this innovative cooling system guarantees a superior thermal experience even during intense usage. Furthermore, the ZEROBOOK 13 offers unique productivity features, including face tracking technology, enabling users to maximize their efficiency and convenience.

With a powerful 70Wh high-capacity all-day long battery and a Hyper 100-Watt multi-utility Type C charger, the ZEROBOOK 13 keeps you connected and productive all day long. The device can be fully charged in approximately 2 hours, thanks to the DC charger point.

Connectivity is seamless with the latest Wi-Fi protocol featuring 6GHz support, delivering up to 9.6 Gbit/s throughput. Additionally, Bluetooth 5.2 ensures seamless pairing with other devices. The ZEROBOOK 13 provides ample connectivity options with an SD slot, a 3.5mm earphone slot, and a USB 3.0 slot, catering to a wide range of user requirements.

