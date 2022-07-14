Unocoin Collaborates With CleverTap to Offer Its Users Omnichannel Customer Experiences

- Advertisement -

CleverTap, the modern, integrated retention cloud, today announced it has partnered with Unocoin, India’s first crypto exchange, to optimize, accelerate their user engagement, and provide a seamless omnichannel customer experience.

Through this collaboration, and by integrating CleverTap’s solution into its app, Unocoin is now equipped to better understand user behavior and has the ability to create segments based on user activity, demographics, and other parameters. Unocoin will also be able to create hyper-personalized campaigns to engage with its audience across multiple channels at the right time with precise communication.

“As a platform that helps individuals with investments into cryptocurrencies, we need to be cognizant of the exact needs of our users. Understanding a customer’s behavior on our app becomes vital as it helps us provide a tailored experience. Since awareness and understanding of cryptocurrencies at large is at a nascent stage, delivering precise communication becomes all the more important,” said Suhas SK, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Unocoin Technologies Private Limited.

CleverTap enables Unocoin to keep track of app activity, in-app purchases, and returning users. Unocoin will also be able to personalize customer user experience using real-time behavioral data with precise predictive recommendations, leading to engagement opportunities based on each user’s exact needs.

“We are delighted to partner with Unocoin in their journey to make cryptocurrency easy for all. With CleverTap Retention Cloud, Unocoin will be able to hyper-personalize the experience for every investor.

Vikrant Chowdhary, Chief Growth Officer, CleverTap.

Today, hyper-personalization is crucial at every point in a customer’s journey and is a key enabler to growth. We are confident that with our help, Unocoin will be able to grow and offer its customers exactly what they need,” said Vikrant Chowdhary, Chief Growth Officer, CleverTap.