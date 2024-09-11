Unlocking the potential of the AI/5G convergence – HPE

- Advertisement -

Attributable to Mr. Som Satsangi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, HPE India

Many adults today remember an era when smartphones were not the hub of daily life. However, millions of young people across the world do not. Today, we’re at a similar inflection point, only this time, it’s the convergence of two advanced technologies: 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The ability of AI-powered solutions to perform real-time tasks everywhere seamlessly and cost-effectively will fundamentally change how we live, work, and play in ways that were once mere futuristic dreams. This progress is fueled by higher-performance, lower-latency 5G networks, as AI applications are vastly more compute- and network-intensive than anything ever experienced by humanity. Moreover, it’s made possible by high-capacity edge solutions significantly supported by 5G. In fact, as per a joint report by NASSCOM-BCG, projections indicate that India’s AI market will grow to $17 billion by 2027, with an annual growth rate of 25-35% from 2024 to 2027. In short, AI will continue driving innovation for the foreseeable future.

While the convergence of AI and 5G will benefit every type of business, it’s anticipated that several key industries will be at the forefront of reaping its advantages. The underlying reason is that the relevant AI applications have been in development and testing for some time, in anticipation of 5G networks becoming ubiquitous. Listing down the industries spearheading the progress and harnessing its benefits.

Healthcare:

AI and 5G will profoundly enhance and scale remote healthcare delivery. Computer vision will enable the conducting of remote surgeries with precision. Continuous monitoring of patients in real-time, for both acute and chronic conditions, will empower AI to swiftly identify potential issues and offer mitigation strategies to ensure individuals’ well-being. Individualized treatment will emerge as a tangible possibility, facilitated by AI’s capacity to analyze extensive historical, genetic, population, and other medical data, alongside continuously generated patient metrics. This will enable the delivery and adaptation of tailored treatments in response to evolving circumstances.

Manufacturing:

Beyond the widely discussed functions such as automating production, optimizing supply chains, and increasing worker safety, AI in the form of computer vision and associated technologies will transform another aspect of manufacturing: defect reduction. AI’s assistance in monitoring and adjusting manufacturing practices will significantly reduce defects, resulting in higher profitability for industrial businesses, better products for users, and less waste for the planet. Moreover, within the manufacturing value chain, 5G technology holds immense potential, providing three primary benefits: unparalleled reliability and security, minimal latency, and increased device density and data capacity.

Municipalities:

AI serves as a catalyst for leapfrog advancements in smart city infrastructure. The benefits extend to powering applications that predictively re-route traffic or balance energy delivery needs, leading to environmental improvements and enhanced urban quality of life. Drone surveillance and policing will increase public safety and speed, rendering the right aid when incidents occur. In times of disaster, autonomous transportation systems will improve response and save lives. AI will also make autonomous personal and fleet vehicles safer by enabling a city’s infrastructure to detect anomalies and rapidly intervene, regardless of a vehicle’s make or model.

Sports and Entertainment:

Whether it’s a cricket game or a streaming drama series, the combination of AI and 5G connectivity will allow viewers to transition from observing the action to being immersed within it. AI will enable individuals to select their engagement preferences and algorithms will serve up the requested content appropriate to the available device. For live sports, every seat will become the best seat in the house, and for entertainment, creators will be able to tailor stories that cater to individual preferences or reflect aggregate trends.

With AI driving rapid changes in the technology landscape, industries will reap the benefits of the numerous opportunities both on the horizon and still in development. Having the right 5G networking solutions in place will equip meeting complex connectivity needs more smoothly, effectively, and securely. It’s an active and exciting time for innovation, which will only accelerate in the years to come.

