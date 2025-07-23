Unlock Your Growth Potential with Digisol Alliance Partner Program

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Digisol Systems Ltd., India’s trusted IT networking brand, is inviting system integrators and channel partners across the India to join its Digisol Alliance Partner Program (DAPP) — a value-driven initiative designed to empower partners with tools, training, and opportunities for growth.

The DIGISOL Alliance Partner Program (DAPP) is designed to empower and recognize you as an esteemed partner. With DAPP, you get access to the right tools, resources, and support to help you unlock the full potential of your IT networking business. This dedicated platform strengthens your engagement with DIGISOL, boosts your growth opportunities, and enables closer collaboration.

Why Should You Join DAPP?

As a DAPP partner, you’ll also get access to the exclusive DAPP portal, where you can explore and enjoy a wide range of benefits tailored to your success.

The DAPP framework is built around a 360-degree approach to partner support, offering benefits such as:

Access to customize marketing creatives and materials.

Customize EDMs (e-posters for promotion) with your logo.

Regular scheme updates & reminders.

Post-sales technical support & prioritized assistance.

Technical & sales training sessions.

Mobile-friendly access to resources anytime.

DAPP is structured to support both existing and emerging partners. Under this program, Digisol introduces a tiered engagement model that includes:

DIGISOL Premium Partner – Distributor / Tier 1 partner

– Distributor / Tier 1 partner DIGISOL CONNECT PARTNER – Stockiest / Tier 2 partner

– Stockiest / Tier 2 partner DIGISOL Valued Partner – Reseller /Retailer/ Tier 3

– Reseller /Retailer/ Tier 3 Digisol National SI Partner – National System Integrated partner

– National System Integrated partner Digisol Premier SI Partner – Tier 2 SI

– Tier 2 SI Digisol Select SI Partner- Tier 3 SI

Each tier is aligned with specific business capabilities, allowing partners to scale their engagement and unlock benefits best suited to their operations.

Backed by over 30 years of industry experience and a strong Make in India vision, Digisol supports thousands of partners across smart cities, education, telecom, healthcare, hospitality, and infrastructure verticals.

With DAPP, Digisol is not just building networks — it’s building relationships that last.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / DIGISOL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 56