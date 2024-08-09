Unlock the Power of GenAI with Check Point Software Technologies

- Advertisement -

Generative AI applications like ChatGPT and Gemini are here to stay. But as they make users’ lives much simpler, they also make your organization’s life much harder.

While some organizations have outright banned GenAI applications, according to a Check Point and Vason Bourne study, 92% of organizations allow their employees to use GenAI tools yet are concerned about security and data leakage. In fact, o ne estimate says 55% of data leakage events are a direct result of GenAI usage.

As tasks like debugging code and refining text can now be completed in a fraction of the time, without the right tools, these very same tasks can put your business data and compliance at risk.

Conventional Tools Fail to address GenAI Risks

Conventional data protection solutions are not designed to detect and prevent data leakage in generative AI applications, as they rely on static predefined keywords and patterns. They fail to understand the context of unstructured data typical of GenAI prompts, which are inherently conversational.

In fact, to address GenAI risks, you need a GenAI-based solution.

Check Point lets you Adopt Generative AI Safely

Available as part of our Preview Program, Check Point’s GenAI security solution installs in minutes to discover the GenAI services used in your organization, assess their risk, and apply groundbreaking AI- powered data protection so you can adopt the latest services without the added risk.

The solution applies Check Point’s transformative AI-powered data analysis to accurately classify conversational data within prompts. Our groundbreaking classification technology understands data context to deliver precision visibility and control, while avoiding the need to define cumbersome data- types.

For example, using its GenAI-powered DLP the solution can distinguish between low-risk content, like the acquisition of a new home, and high-risk content like the potential acquisition of a company.

Mr. Frank Dickson, Group Vice President, Security & Trust, IDC.

“Generative AI is boosting enterprise productivity by providing AI assistance in marketing, data analysis and even code development. Unfortunately, employees are exposing enterprises to cyber risk through data loss and intellectual property theft by including confidential information in GenAI apps. CISOs are looking for ways to securely manage the use of GenAI applications across the enterprise,” said Mr. Frank Dickson, Group Vice President, Security & Trust, IDC. “Through AI and automation, Check Point’s new GenAI Protect enables enterprises to safely adopt generative AI tools by discovering how GenAI apps are being used, analyze the data being shared, apply a security policy that prevents data loss in real time, and enable visibility and reporting for compliance.”

The solution delivers immediate value, empowering organizations to:

#1 Discover and Assess GenAI Usage across your Enterprise

Check Point’s GenAI security solution lets you uncover both sanctioned and shadow GenAI apps, and provides visibility into top GenAI use cases, such as coding and marketing, so you can make informed.

GenAI governance decisions. It also uncovers sources of data copied/pasted into prompts and provides a risk score to prioritize mitigation.

#2 Prevent Data Loss in Real-Time and Address Privacy Concerns

The solution lets you enforce customizable policies to prevent data leakage and apply AI-powered data loss prevention to stop the sharing of sensitive unstructured data. It even lets you enforce copy/paste restrictions to prevent the siphoning of source code repositories, CRM tools, corporate email and other sensitive applications.

#3 Meet Regulations with Enterprise-grade Visibility

Check Point’s new GenAI security solution delivers granular monitoring and visibility to facilitate regulatory compliance. It provides visibility into risky user prompts and high-risk AI applications (based on app-specific threat intelligence), and even specifies why a prompt as flagged as hazardous.

How Check Point’s Solution is Different

Unlike other solutions, Check Point lets you:

Get started minutes, requiring only a simple browser extension to discover GenAI applications and start creating policies.

Uncover your top GenAI use cases, e.g. coding, marketing and email, so you can make informed GenAI governance decisions

Leverage GenAI-powered data classification to accurately identify and block sensitive data in AI prompts

Enhancing your Security with Yet Another Layer of AI

With our latest offering, Check Point is enhancing enterprise security yet again by harnessing the power of AI, adding to AI Copilot which serves as a personal GenAI security assistant, AI Cloud Protect for protecting AI development in the cloud, and ThreatCloud AI for zero-day threat prevention.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Check Point Software

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 182