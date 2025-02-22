Unleash Sea Adventures with MSI, Get Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for Free with Your Purchase

- Advertisement -

MSI is excited to partner with SEGA for an exclusive limited-time offer! From February 20 to March 20, 2025, customers who purchase selected MSI Z890 Series Motherboards will receive a FREE Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii game key (worth US$59.99). Dive into the pirate adventure and level up your gaming experience today!

About Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Step into the boots of a pirate with no memory and a fierce desire to uncover your past. Sail the dangerous, treasure-filled seas of Hawaii, battling ruthless enemies and forging alliances. Every decision shapes your journey – recruit a crew, hijack ships, and explore the lawless island of Madlantis. With thrilling combat, a gripping story, and unforgettable characters, this is a world where danger and treasure await at every turn. The fate of the seas is in your hands – will you conquer the waves, or be lost to the tides forever?

MSI Z890 Series Motherboards: Unlock New Potential

MSI’s latest Z890 motherboards take AI computing to new heights and are ready to dominate the battlefield of Intel Core Ultra processors. With cutting-edge AI capabilities, powerful connectivity, and robust cooling solutions, MSI’s Z890 series ensures smooth gameplay, faster content rendering, and enhanced system efficiency. Whether you’re a gamer, streamer, or professional content creator, these motherboards offer unparalleled support for high-performance systems.

Key Features:

AI-Enhanced Performance: MSI’s Z890 motherboards incorporate AI Boost, optimizing the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for enhanced AI capabilities, delivering superior performance in AI-driven applications.

MSI’s Z890 motherboards incorporate AI Boost, optimizing the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for enhanced AI capabilities, delivering superior performance in AI-driven applications. Advanced Connectivity: Equipped with Thunderbolt™ 4, Intel® Killer™ 5G LAN, and Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7, these motherboards provide high-speed networking and data transfer, ensuring seamless online experiences.

Equipped with Thunderbolt™ 4, Intel® Killer™ 5G LAN, and Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 7, these motherboards provide high-speed networking and data transfer, ensuring seamless online experiences. High-Speed Data Transfer: Support for PCIe Gen 5.0 and M.2 Gen 5 interfaces enables rapid data access and storage, enhancing overall system responsiveness.

Support for PCIe Gen 5.0 and M.2 Gen 5 interfaces enables rapid data access and storage, enhancing overall system responsiveness. EZ DIY Features: User-friendly designs, including EZ PCIe Release, EZ M.2 Shield Frozr II, and EZ Antenna, simplify the building and upgrading process, making it accessible for users of all levels.

