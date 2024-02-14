Uniting Gamers and Industry Leaders – India Gaming Show 2024 Arrives in Pune

- Advertisement - -

The highly anticipated the 6th edition of the India Gaming Show 2024, jointly organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry and Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS) supported by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Invest India, MeitY Startup Hub and Media Entertainment Skill Council is all set to take centre stage from March 14 to 16, 2024, at the Messe Global Laxmi Lawns in Pune, Maharashtra. This premier gaming event promises to be a thrilling celebration of the gaming industry, bringing together enthusiasts, industry leaders, and gaming aficionados for an unforgettable experience.

The India Gaming Show 2024, which will be held in Pune, the technological and cultural centre of Maharashtra, is set to be a ground-breaking occasion that will highlight the newest developments, inventions, and trends in the gaming industry. The vast display area at Messe Global Laxmi Lawns promises an immersive experience delving into the ever-changing world of gaming for visitors.

The India Gaming Show 2024’s main attractions are its cutting-edge gaming exhibits by JetSynthesys, KRAFTON India, Samsung, Philips, Western Digital, OnePlus, and Sony PlayStation to name a few. Leading gaming firms will have a wide variety of booths at the event, showing the newest gaming accessories, software, and hardware. Visitors can discover the newest and most interesting advancements in gaming technology and witness it all firsthand. There is special pavilion on academia concentrating on skill development, emerging technologies with QWR XR Pavilion and indiewave for startups.

Competitive gamers will have the opportunity to participate in thrilling Esports tournaments by Nodwin Gaming, Jet Sky Esports across various gaming platforms. The tournaments will not only test the skills of participants but also offer substantial prizes and recognition for the winners.

Renowned industry experts and thought leaders will conduct engaging panel discussions, providing valuable insights into the gaming industry’s future trends, challenges, and opportunities. Attendees can gain knowledge and expertise from these informative sessions.

The India Gaming Show 2024 serves as a premier venue for networking among investors, developers, gamers, and business experts, fostering new connections and collaborations within the vibrant gaming community. It offers an unparalleled opportunity to explore the latest trends and innovations shaping the gaming landscape.

Mr. Rajan Navani, President, Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS), has expressed excitement about the upcoming event, stating, “The India Gaming Show 2024 is not just a showcase of the latest gaming trends but a celebration of the thriving gaming community in India. We are thrilled to bring together gaming enthusiasts, industry leaders, and innovators to Pune, Maharashtra, for an unforgettable experience.”

