Unistal Celebrates 31 Years of Innovation and Excellence in IT Solutions

Unistal Systems Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of cutting-edge IT solutions and services, proudly celebrates its 31st anniversary on January 14, 2025. Over the past three decades, Unistal has solidified its reputation as a trusted name in software development, data recovery, security solutions, and services for the oil, gas, and utilities sectors. This significant milestone underscores not only the company’s enduring commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction but also its key role in shaping the evolving tech landscape. As Unistal continues to lead with transformative solutions, this anniversary reflects the company’s resilience, growth, and forward-looking vision.

Since its founding in 1994, Unistal has been at the forefront of delivering advanced software products and services that empower businesses and individuals worldwide. The company has helped clients navigate the complexities of the digital age with confidence and security, fostering innovation across industries.

Mr. Alok Gupta, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Unistal Systems Pvt. Ltd

“Reflecting on 31 years of growth, I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished—a brand that our customers trust and rely on,” said Mr. Alok Gupta, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Unistal Systems Pvt. Ltd. “Our relentless pursuit of excellence has allowed us to remain ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving tech landscape. We remain committed to delivering solutions that make a real difference for our clients.”

Mr. Pankaj Mathur, Co-Founder and Director of Unistal Systems Pvt. Ltd

Mr. Pankaj Mathur, Co-Founder and Director of Unistal Systems Pvt. Ltd added, “The last three decades have been filled with both challenges and triumphs. What sets Unistal apart is our team’s unwavering dedication to innovation and our core belief in making technology accessible, human, and impactful. We are excited to continue expanding our reach and improving lives through the products and services we provide.”

