Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia Unveils Scale Without Boundaries as Theme for Landmark 10th Edition of India Mobile Congress

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Marking a decade of India’s flagship digital technology forum, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Hon’ble Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India, unveiled “Scale Without Boundaries” as the official theme for the 10th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, scheduled to be held from 7-10 October 2026 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi.

Celebrating ten years of bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, startups, investors and academia from across the world, IMC 2026 reflects how far India’s digital ecosystem has progressed over the past decade while setting the direction for the next phase of global digital transformation.

The 10th edition theme, “Scale Without Boundaries,” captures a future where innovation is no longer constrained by geography, industries or technologies. It reflects a world where trusted digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, next-generation connectivity and cross-border collaboration enable ideas developed anywhere to create impact everywhere. Having demonstrated how technology can transform a nation at unprecedented scale, India is now helping shape globally interoperable, secure and inclusive digital ecosystems.

Organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, Government of India and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the landmark 10th edition of IMC is expected to attract over 1.5 lac attendees, feature more than 300 exhibitors and partners from over 100 countries, and showcase over 1,500 technology use cases, further strengthening its position as Asia’s largest digital technology forum.

IMC 2026 will showcase innovations across Connectivity (5G & 6G), Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductors, Electronics Manufacturing, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Satellite Communications, DeepTech, CleanTech, Industry 4.0 and Enterprise Transformation along with new emerging verticals such as Smart Mobility, Stadium Experiences, Industrial Automation and Transport Tech. The event will bring together governments, industry leaders, startups, investors, academia and technology pioneers to accelerate digital transformation and shape next-gen trusted, scalable digital ecosystems.

Built around four strategic pillars, SRISHTI (Building the Future), SAMVARDHAN (Fueling Growth), SASHAKT (Expanding Opportunities) and SURAKSHA (Strengthening Trust), the theme reflects IMC’s vision of enabling innovation that scales across countries, industries, enterprises and communities while remaining secure, inclusive and sustainable.

On the occasion, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India said, “When technology reaches every citizen, it creates opportunity, and when opportunity reaches every citizen, transformation becomes inevitable. Mobile phones are today in the hands of 1.33 billion people, data prices have fallen from ₹287 per GB to around ₹8 per GB. That is democratisation. That is Antyodaya. As we lay the foundation stone of the next chapter, we must examine how innovations, technology and ideas from India can cross borders and go across the world. Technology is best when it actually reaches every single citizen and benefits them. Today, India has capabilities in the technologies we build, the standards we shape and the solutions we provide for the world. That is what today’s theme, ‘Scale Without Boundaries’, embodies. It reflects the capability of all of you in this room, working together with the Government of India to build solutions not only for every citizen of this country, but for the globe. With 6G, I firmly believe we will combine the physical, the digital and intelligence into one seamless ecosystem. Through the Bharat 6G Alliance and our work on global standards, India is preparing to contribute at a level that was never possible before. At the same time, we are building a strong manufacturing ecosystem through the PLI scheme and the country’s first Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior. India succeeds only when all of you succeed and together, with our Prime Minister’s vision, the telecom ministry and the industry, we are working towards one goal – Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Dr. Chandrasekhar Pemmasani, MoS for Communications and Rural Development said, “If you go back over the last ten years, this is the tenth event of IMC and these ten years of telecom transformation in India have been unprecedented under the visionary leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. We have connected every district with 5G and every human being with a mobile phone, with one of the lowest data rates in the world. Over the last two years, we were also able to launch our first indigenous 4G technology with close to 90 per cent quality standards in relation to established international players. Our ministry is now looking at what we can do to take this to the next level. We have mobile connectivity and now the focus is on proliferating broadband connectivity to every nook and corner of the country. BharatNet is being implemented on a mission mode, and 5G FWA and other initiatives are the mechanisms through which we want to create high-speed internet access across India. We will do everything in our power to make the last decade of Digital India the next decade of Intelligent India – whether it is 6G, quantum communications, artificial intelligence, satellite technologies or whatever comes next.”

Shri Amit Agrawal, Chairman, Digital Communications Commission and Secretary (Telecommunications), Department of Telecommunications said, “IMC has seen such remarkable growth in participation and technology use cases and has become India’s digital platform. This time, we are going with a much larger theme which befits such growth, and India’s contribution to a rapidly growing digital world. I applaud the team that has worked on it and look forward to the journey ahead.”

Shri Rahul Vatts, Chairman, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said, “In 2017, we had 32,000 visitors and 100 exhibitors and today, as we launch the tenth edition, IMC is no longer just an industry event. It has become India’s technology platform where policy, industry and innovation come together. Over the last ten years, we have watched IMC evolve from a platform where India came to learn from the world to one where the world now comes to see what India is doing.”

The flagship startup programme, ASPIRE, is expected to bring together over 400 startups, more than 300 investors, incubators, accelerators and venture capital firms, facilitate over 700 one-to-one investor meetings, and host mentorship sessions, live pitches, networking opportunities and strategic partnerships, reinforcing IMC’s role as a catalyst for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Prior to the theme launch, the IMC in partnership with Sattva Consulting, organized a roundtable, bringing together Sustainability and CSR Leaders from the Telecom and adjacent ecosystem to explore how commercial goals and India’s development agenda reinforce one another, and how CSR and strategic investments can drive inclusive growth.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / IMC

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