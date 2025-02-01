Union Budget 2025-26 as a Catalyst for Innovation & Growth

- Advertisement -

The Union Budget 2025-26 underscores the critical role of the ICT sector in driving India’s economic growth and digital transformation. Key initiatives include:

Digital Infrastructure Investment: Increased funding for expanding high-speed broadband and smart city projects. Support for Emerging Technologies: Enhanced R&D incentives and startup support in AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, and more. Cybersecurity & Data Protection: Strengthening cybersecurity frameworks and improving data governance. Digital Literacy & Skill Development: New training programs and public-private partnerships to equip the workforce with modern ICT skills. Enhanced ICT Governance: Streamlined regulatory processes and better inter-ministerial coordination to foster a conducive digital environment.

The Union Budget 2025-26 is set to build a resilient digital ecosystem, positioning India as a global technology leader and creating fresh opportunities for ICT professionals. For more details, stakeholders are advised to consult the official documents and policy briefs. Below are insights and reactions from leading IT industry experts.

Mr. Subhasis Majumdar, Managing Director, Vertiv

“The Union Budget 2025 marks a transformative milestone in India’s journey towards becoming a global leader in manufacturing, technology, and innovation. We welcome the Government’s renewed focus on manufacturing through the National Manufacturing Mission, a key initiative that positions India to lead on the global stage. By focusing on building domestic capacities, integrating into global supply chains, and forming industry facilitation groups, this mission is set to significantly boost businesses and propel the ‘Make in India’ vision forward. Moreover, the integration of Industry 4.0 will unlock new opportunities by harnessing the immense potential of our youth’s skills and talent, laying the foundation for a more competitive, self-reliant India.

The Budget’s commitment to transformative reforms, particularly in the power sector, aligns perfectly with India’s ambition to enhance its global competitiveness. These efforts, coupled with a modern regulatory framework and a continued focus on ease of doing business, are vital to creating an environment where innovation and enterprise can flourish. This is a win for domestic production, a leap toward a greener future, and an essential step in establishing India as a global economic powerhouse.

Furthermore, the strategic investment in skilling, AI, and technological innovation is a testament to India’s commitment to nurturing talent and maintaining its edge in the digital revolution. The establishment of National Centres of Excellence for skilling and the PM Research Fellowship scheme for IITs and IISc will ensure India remains at the forefront of global advancements in AI and deep tech. As we move forward, this budget sets the stage for a more dynamic, inclusive, and innovation-driven India—ready to lead the world in the digital and technological age.”

Mr. Alok Dubey, Chief Finance Officer, Acer India

“The Union Budget 2025 takes a decisive step toward strengthening India’s economy with a strong focus on innovation, digital transformation, and manufacturing excellence. The significant tax cut, with exemptions up to ₹12 lakh under the new regime, will provide much-needed relief to the middle class, boosting disposable income and driving greater consumer spending, savings, and investments. Additionally, the government’s continued push for technology and infrastructure development will create new opportunities for businesses while reinforcing India’s position as a global manufacturing and technology leader. At Acer, we welcome these forward-looking initiatives and remain committed to supporting India’s vision for self-reliance and sustainable economic growth.”

Mr. Devesh Rastogi, President, FAIITA

“FAIITA applauds the Union Budget 2025 as a visionary step toward empowering India’s digital economy. Shri Devesh Rastogi, President of FAIITA, highlights the budget’s transformative focus on strengthening digital infrastructure, simplifying business operations, and supporting MSMEs and IT startups. By prioritizing research, innovation, and domestic manufacturing, the budget fosters a self-reliant, competitive IT sector. With a commitment to streamlining compliance, enhancing financial inclusion, and attracting global investments, this budget positions India as a global technology leader. FAIITA is proud to partner with the government in shaping a future driven by digital transformation, innovation, and sustainable growth.”

Mr. Rajesh Doshi, Co-founder & Director at Zebronics

“The Union Budget 2025’s introduction of the National Manufacturing Mission will bolster the ‘Make in India’ initiative significantly along with the reforms for MSMEs and start-ups which will greatly encourage employment opportunities including women workforce, across all spectrums. Additionally, the revised New Income Tax regime, with no tax on income up to ₹12 lakh, underscores increase in disposable income, stimulating consumer spending and economic growth.”

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia

“We are encouraged by the government’s announcement of the National Manufacturing Mission, which represents a significant step towards enhancing the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This mission’s focus on supporting small, medium, and large industries, along with its emphasis on clean technology manufacturing, aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Further, the decision to increase the basic customs duty on interactive flat panel displays is a crucial step in addressing the inverted duty structure. This move will foster local manufacturing and support the growing demand for advanced educational technologies, ultimately enhancing innovation in learning environments.

Moreover, the announcement of five National Centers of Excellence for Skilling as well as the setup of 50,000 adult tinkering labs in government schools presents a significant opportunity to integrate advanced technologies, such as interactive flat panel displays (IFP), into the educational framework. These centers will not only equip our youth with essential skills required for manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative but also leverage global expertise to design curricula that meet industry needs.

The establishment of a Centre of Excellence for AI in education with a ₹500 crore investment is another vital step towards preparing our youth for future challenges. By fostering skills in AI and related technologies, we can enhance employability and drive innovation across various sectors.

Thus, we believe that with the right policy support and a robust ecosystem for electronic components, India can establish itself as a global hub for advanced technologies. We look forward to collaborating with the government and industry stakeholders to capitalize on these opportunities and contribute to India’s digital transformation.”

Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

“We welcome the progressive Union Budget 2025-2026, which has a future roadmap to steady reforms. It has a booster dose for India’s technology ecosystem. This is a growth-oriented budget with significant relief for the middle class. The Union Budget has sparked interest in the video security industry and its key stakeholders. The key announcements and provisions relevant to the video security industry are getting positive feedback.

The budget proposes establishing a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for education, with an outlay of ₹500 crore. This initiative could have positive implications for AI-powered video security solutions. The Union Budget aims to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing through incentives and investments. This could lead to advancements in video security technology, such as improved camera sensors and processing capabilities. The budget proposes exempting customs duties on critical minerals, including lithium-ion battery scrap, which could benefit the manufacturing of security devices. The budget plans to expand broadband connectivity to rural schools and health centers, which could create new opportunities for video security solutions in these areas. The incentives for ‘Make-in-India’ initiatives can help the electronic security industry to expand and grow further.”

Mr. Sunil Sharma, Vice President – Sales, Sophos India and SAARC

“We believe the emphasis placed by the Union Budget 2025-26 on research fellowships and skilling will be a game-changer for India’s cybersecurity landscape. Through the 10,000 PM Research Fellowships in IITs and IIScs, the Government is fostering an ecosystem where cybersecurity skilling will be accessible to a wider talent pool.

The establishment of National Centres of Excellence for Skilling, combined with education in regional languages, will ensure that enterprises of all sizes—especially MSMEs—can build robust cyber defenses without being held back by a talent shortage.

We are particularly hopeful seeing the commitment to ease of doing business through regulatory reforms allowing enterprises to scale faster, innovate freely, all the while bolstering their operations with cutting-edge security solutions. This year’s Union Budget lays the foundation for a cyber-resilient India where businesses can thrive securely in an increasingly digital world, powdered by workforce readiness and regulatory agility.”

Mr. Puneet Gupta, Vice President & Managing Director, NetApp India/SAARC

“The Union Budget 2025 highlights India’s commitment to innovation, skill development, and entrepreneurship, especially in AI and deep tech. The establishment of a Centre of Excellence in AI for education and the expansion of premier institutes like IITs and IISc, showcase India’s forward-thinking approach in preparing our workforce for the future. The integration of AI and digital skills into mainstream education and related investments will ensure better accessibility to technology and infrastructure. With the government’s support to MSMEs aiding AI adoption and promising investments in building the Centres of Excellence and tinkering labs, India’s tech talent and prowess will be set on a high-growth trajectory.

Consequently, deep technologies like AI will see accelerated adoption making it critical for businesses to modernize data management for mission-critical AI workloads. Through our intelligent data infrastructure solutions, NetApp is committed to help businesses, startups, and professionals leverage AI, cloud, and data solutions. With our focus on data-driven innovation, we are well aligned with the Government’s vision to drive economic growth and global impact through technology.”

Mr. Kapal Pansari, Managing Director, Rashi Peripherals Limited (RP Tech)

”The Union Budget 2025 strengthens India’s commitment to domestic electronics manufacturing and aligns with the vision of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India.’ The increase in the tax-free income threshold to ₹12 lakh under the new tax regime is a welcome step that will raise disposable incomes, driving higher demand for consumer electronics, IT peripherals, and gaming products—key focus areas for RP Tech. Additionally, the government’s support for the electronics industry and rationalization of customs duties on key components will enhance local manufacturing competitiveness, further strengthening India’s position as a global electronics hub.

The push to promote Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in Tier-2 cities will accelerate digital adoption and create new opportunities in emerging markets, supporting the broader goals of the ‘Digital India’ initiative. Policy measures encouraging domestic production of critical electronic components will contribute to a more self-reliant and resilient electronics supply chain. These initiatives collectively will drive the growth of the ICT sector, empower businesses, and ensure that cutting-edge technology reaches every household across the country. Overall this is a progressive budget targeted at inclusive growth.”

Mr. Alok Gupta, MD, SOFTMART SOLUTIONS

“The changes in Personal Income Tax comes as a relief to all Taxpayers. This will contribute to a feel good factor with all taxpayers. Initiatives in the budget with respect to investments in Infra and Nuclear Energy, investment limit changes for MSME’s, Additional seats in IIT’s and Medical Colleges, Exemption Extension to Startups and the Investment in COE for AI should help the Indian IT Sector to achieve increased growth for this coming year FY-25-26.”

Ms. Swapna Bapat, Vice President & Managing Director, India and SAARC, Palo Alto Networks

“We strongly believe that innovation is the driving force behind sustainable progress. The Government of India’s ₹500-crore investment to establish a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for education marks a decisive step toward realizing AI’s full potential. Equally critical is modernizing and securing both legacy and emerging systems, supported by a workforce skilled in meeting the demands of an increasingly digitally connected world.

We appreciate the government’s commitment to upskilling the young workforce for emerging technologies. The creation of national centers for skilling with global expertise under ‘Make for India’, alongside provisions for 10,000 fellowships for technological research in IITs and IISc, will play a pivotal role in bridging the talent gap and preparing professionals for the future of work.

The India AI Mission presents vast opportunities for AI adoption yet it also highlights inherent security risks associated with it, as AI remains a double-edged sword. Initiatives like the IndiaAI Innovation Centre, IndiaAI FutureSkills, and Safe & Trusted AI exemplify a forward-looking approach to responsible AI implementation, reinforced by robust security measures. Together, these steps foster a secure, innovation-centric ecosystem that benefits both businesses and society.”

Mr. Arun Balasubramanian, VP & MD, India & South Asia, UiPath

“The 500-crore budget allocation for establishing a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for education will give a much-needed boost to India’s educational and technological ecosystem. We are also glad to see that five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling will be established to pave the way for youth towards global opportunities. This will be beneficial in driving innovation, raising the quality of education and improving employability in the long run.

The announcement of the DeepTech Fund of Funds and 10K fellowships for advanced research at IITs & IISc will be crucial in building a robust R&D ecosystem in India. The government’s proposal for a national guidance framework and boosting infrastructure development will help accelerate GCCs growth in emerging tier 2 cities, thereby increasing employment and boosting urban development.

Given the rapid evolution of technological advancements, the government’s emphasis on regulations is crucial to encourage their ethical and safe use. With these commitments, India will soon truly be Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) and solidify its position as a global leader in technology and innovations.”

Mr. Girish Hirde, Global Delivery Head at InfoVision

“We appreciate the Union Budget 2025 announcement and believe that it balances that aspirational, futuristic growth with overall infrastructure development in the nation. The announcement of a Deeptech Fund of Funds to support technological advancements, while providing 10,000 Fellowships for tech research in IITs and IISc, under the PM Research Fellowship Scheme, is going to play a pivotal role in building national capabilities in the field of Deeptech & research. This, coupled with the establishment of Centre of Excellence for AI in Education, established with an outlay of INR 500 CR will prove to be another significant boost for indigenous capabilities and prowess. At InfoVision, we commend these developments and look forward to supporting India’s evolution as a global leader in Deeptech & AI”

Mr. Hitesh Garg, VP, and India Managing Director, NXP Semiconductors

“The Union Budget 2025 continues to reinforce India’s ambition to be a global leader in technology, with initiatives focussed on driving self-reliant, advanced manufacturing as innovation. The launch of the National Manufacturing Mission is a key step accelerating the ‘Make for India, Make for the World’ vision. Its focus on clean technology and sustainability ensures long-term competitiveness in global markets.

The government’s ₹20,000 crore investment in private sector-led R&D, alongside the Deep Tech Fund, is a strategic move to strengthen India’s leadership in AI, semiconductors, and next-gen manufacturing. The ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds for startups and enhanced SME/MSME credit facilities will continue to encourage entrepreneurship across the board, and in technology- led innovation, in particular. This, combined with existing policy-driven support for clean energy, will have a far-reaching impact on industries like semiconductors and automotive, accelerating EV adoption, enhancing chip design capabilities, and fostering broader technology advancements. The initiatives around lithium-ion batteries and other components that go into Electric Vehicles will drive up local innovation and manufacture not just of the finished product but also spur the development of a much-needed manufacturing ecosystem.

The plan to establish a national framework for Global Capability Centers in tier 2 cities will help India reap the benefits of its current and continued investments in skills and higher education beyond the metros, thereby creating job local opportunities and curbing urban migration. There is focus on continuing to retain the skills advantage both in the medium and long term, with the establishment of the five National Centres of Excellence and the focus on increasing the student pool at five IITs, and the Atal Tinkering Labs initiative in Government schools across the country.

At NXP Semiconductors, we see Budget 2025 catalysing deep tech innovation and sustainable growth, continuing to set the stage for India’s emergence as a global powerhouse. We are committed to collaborating with policymakers, startups, and industry leaders to drive India’s technological transformation.”

Mrs. Harpreet Oberoi, Partner at Jotwani Associates

“Multiple tax reform measures within the Union Budget 2025-26 seek to both increase economic growth and ease business operations throughout India. Under the new tax system, all people earning less than ₹12 lakh per year will not need to pay income tax. The tax exemption policy for middle-class citizens will generate increased financial reserves to boost economic activity in all sectors.

Welcoming the new TDS and TCS relaxation policies will help businesses, together with individuals, reduce their tax compliance responsibilities. Simplification of tax compliance takes place when TDS rates get rationalized and thresholds are adjusted together with interest deduction limits for senior citizens and rental income TDS exemption limits are increased. This creates an efficient, business-friendly tax structure.

Taxpayers will experience simpler financial operations because the government has eliminated TCS on education loan remittances and optimized international transactions tax rules. The government should formally eliminate specific tax provisions from criminal penalties while simultaneously making tax legislation more straightforward. The reforms eliminate unnecessary penalties and legal hurdles that develop and improve relationships between taxpayers and the government based on transparency and trust. Startups alongside MSMEs will reduce their regulatory exposure through minimized litigation risks, thus they can pursue expansion opportunities without anxiety about uneconomical monitoring.

The Indian budget aims to achieve long-term economic targets through its main objectives, which combine investment promotion and financial system enhancement for sustainable development. The government, through these tax reforms, demonstrates its dedication to simplifying business processes and increasing consumption while developing a growth-oriented economic infrastructure. Jotwani Associates considers these developments to be modern enhancements that yield benefits to people and enterprises and investors while accelerating India’s economic progress.”

Mr. Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of Droom

“We commend the Finance Minister for coming up with a forward-looking budget and believe that it is focused on driving inclusive growth, giving a boost to India’s burgeoning MSME & Start-up sector. We particularly appreciate the expanded scope and fresh contribution of INR 10,000 CR as part of the “Fund of Funds” for start-ups. This is a huge step, when seen in the context of funding winter for start-ups and will certainly boost the entrepreneurial sentiment in the country. This development, coupled with establishment of Centres of Excellence for Skilling and AI, will further enable the next wave of entrepreneurship in the country. At the same time, the budget also recognised the contributions of MSMEs, enhancing credit access and facilitating tech upgradation. At Droom, we look forward to supporting the government’s key undertaking towards making India a global hub for manufacturing and innovation.”

Dr. Sangeeta Chhabra: Co-Founder & Executive Director- AceCloud

“The Union Budget 2025 builds upon the foundation laid in previous years, introducing initiatives and reforms that reinforce India’s growth trajectory. Technology remains a central pillar, with its impact spanning multiple sectors. A key highlight is the launch of the National Manufacturing Mission, a decisive step in advancing the ‘Make in India’ initiative. With a strong emphasis on clean technology and sustainability, coupled with enhanced credit support for SMEs and MSMEs, this initiative is poised to drive investment and innovation.

The budget’s substantial focus on AI, including a ₹500 crore allocation for a Centre of Excellence in AI-driven education, is a transformative step toward positioning India as a global leader in industrial clusters, sustainable urbanization, and long-term economic resilience. The exploration of a Deep Tech Fund of Funds, along with 10,000 fellowships under the PM Research Fellowship Scheme, underscores a progressive vision for fostering research and development in frontier technologies. These initiatives have the potential to propel advancements in AI, machine learning, and other emerging domains.

The proposal to create a national framework for Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in tier 2 cities is another forward-looking move. This initiative builds on India’s success in the GCC space, creating new employment opportunities, reducing urban congestion, and ensuring more balanced regional development.

In essence, this budget continues to unlock India’s immense potential, particularly in the realm of technology, setting the stage for sustained innovation and growth.”

Mr. Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India

“A big thank you to our Hon. Finance Minister for announcing several programs as part of the budget for 2025-26 to give a boost to the geospatial sector. The most important one is the setting up of the National Geospatial Mission to develop foundational geospatial infrastructure and data to facilitate land records modernization, urban planning, and infrastructure design. The users in the government, private sector, and the industry have lived with the lack of good foundational data for a very long time. I believe this announcement will provide the necessary resources to create geospatial data that will serve as a foundation for social and economic development. By improving productivity across sectors such as agriculture, natural resources, energy generation and distribution, rural and urban initiatives, and governance, this effort will drive meaningful progress. Investment in research and development fuels economic growth, improves quality of life, and shapes the future. Rs 20,000 crore investment to drive private sector-led R&D and innovation, funds for Deeptech research, 10,000 fellowships under the PM Research Fellowship Scheme, and Rs 500 crore investment for a CoE in AI for education, are transformative steps to make India more competitive at the global level in terms of innovation and IP creation. Overall, the budget has set strong grounds for equipping India with the skills and resources necessary to navigate the evolving global landscape and achieve its vision of being a technologically advanced and prosperous nation.”

Mr. Sarvagya Mishra, Founder & Director at Superbot

“The Union Budget 2025 announcement has touched upon pivotal aspects to push the next wave of growth in India. We particularly commend the announcement of the Centre of Excellence for AI In Education, to be established with an outlay of INR 500 CR. Furthermore, the move to set up the Deeptech Fund of Funds and establish 5 new IITs after 2015, is another significant move, directed at boosting innovation in the space of AI and Tech. We commend the budget for its forward-looking measures and look forward to contributing towards India’s emergence as a global leader in the space of AI, Tech, and Innovation.”

Mr. Sachin Panicker, Chief AI Officer, Fulcrum Digital

“The 2025 budget reaffirms India’s commitment to fostering an innovation-driven economy. By prioritizing ease of doing business, the government is ensuring agile policies that foster a thriving business ecosystem and scalable technology.

This emphasis on modernization extends to India’s talent ecosystem, where initiatives like the Atal Innovation Mission and the PM Research Fellowship for technological research in IITs and IISc, are designed to foster meaningful industry tie-ups. This creates an ecosystem where companies and young researchers work together to develop relevant, future-ready technologies.

Additionally, the establishment of a Center of Excellence in AI for Education with an outlay of ₹500 crores will enable young minds to gain deeper insights into AI applications. By integrating AI learning at an early stage, India is equipping its workforce with the skills necessary to drive the next wave of digital transformation.

At Fulcrum Digital, we believe these initiatives will unlock new possibilities for India’s tech landscape. With a robust regulatory framework, industry-driven research, and AI-led skilling, India is positioning itself as a global leader in innovation, and we are committed to being part of this journey.”

Mr. Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, CEO & MD, Yotta Data Services

“The Union Budget 2024 reinforces India’s ambition to emerge as a global technology powerhouse by driving AI, deep tech, and cutting-edge research. The ₹500 crore investment outlay for three Centres of Excellence for AI in education is a big step towards making AI-led learning mainstream. This will not only help in upskilling the AI talent pool in India and preparing the youth for the jobs of the future but also democratize access to high-quality education by enabling AI-driven solutions such as real-time language translation and personalized learning pathways. This is especially critical in a country where millions of students receive their education in their native languages and aspire to careers in sectors that primarily operate in these languages.

Additionally, measures like the Deeptech Fund of Funds and the 10,000 fellowships for tech research at IITs and IIScs under the PM Research Fellowship Scheme will help bridge the gap between education and employability while creating a robust pipeline for homegrown AI-led technological breakthroughs. By integrating AI into education at scale, India is not only addressing existing challenges in the education system but also equipping students with the digital and analytical skills necessary for the modern economy.

Just as the IT boom positioned India as a global tech hub, this budget lays the foundation for long-term AI leadership by prioritizing talent development. By fostering AI-driven learning, removing financial and linguistic barriers, and enabling large-scale skill-building, India is not just preparing for the future but actively shaping it—taking a decisive step toward global digital leadership.”

Mr. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters

“Budget 2025 charts a transformative course for India’s digital economy and CtrlS Datacenters is particularly enthusiastic about its impact on the datacenter industry. The government’s commitment to expanding digital infrastructure, including crucial investments in network connectivity, will bring world-class datacenter services to Tier 2 and 3 cities, fuelling economic growth nationwide. The 1.5 lakh crore in interest-free infrastructure loans is a significant catalyst for further investment in the sector.

We applaud the substantial Rs.10,372 crore allocated to the IndiaAI mission and the establishment of AI Centres of Excellence, which will accelerate India’s leadership in AI and create a robust talent pipeline. These initiatives will significantly increase demand for datacenter capacity and foster a thriving AI ecosystem.

CtrlS Datacenters also welcomes the focus on renewable energy and clean technologies. The government’s Nuclear Energy Mission and its Rs. 20,000 crore R&D push for Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) will accelerate the transition to clean energy solutions, helping the datacenter industry achieve long-term carbon neutrality. This commitment to sustainability is essential for the future of datacenters, enabling the development of a low-carbon, future-ready infrastructure.

We are excited by the opportunities this forward-thinking budget creates and are committed to continuing our mission of building the most resilient and green datacenters in India, supporting the nation’s digital transformation journey.”

Ms. Lakshmi Mittra, Senior Vice President and Head, Clover Academy

“The Union Budget 2025-26 lays a strong foundation for India’s future, with a decisive focus on skilling, AI, and technological innovation. The establishment of five National Centres of Excellence for skilling will enhance India’s global IT leadership, while the PM Research Fellowship’s 10,000 scholarships for IITs and IISc will drive cutting-edge advancements in AI and deep tech. The Centre of Excellence in AI for Education will democratize AI learning, embedding it into India’s academic fabric. Additionally, the government’s push for regulatory reform signals a more agile, innovation-friendly business landscape. This Budget paves the way for a dynamic, inclusive, and future-ready India.”

Mr. J S Gujral, Managing Director, Syrma SGS Technology

“The Union Budget 2025-26 presents a balanced approach to strengthening India’s manufacturing and electronics sector. The National Manufacturing Mission announced, along with policy support for clean technology manufacturing, will further solidify India’s position as a global manufacturing hub. The government’s focus on domestic value addition, with a focus on manufacturing of EV batteries, solar PV cells, and electronics, is a step towards enhancing self-reliance and sustainability.

The emphasis on skill development through initiatives such as establishing National Centers of Excellence aligns with the need for a highly skilled workforce in Industry 4.0. This, along with targeted policies for MSME growth and global supply chain integration, will create new opportunities for businesses like ours.

Additionally, the push for R&D and innovation with dedicated financial support will help drive advancements in emerging technologies. The government’s continued commitment to improving ease of doing business through a modern, trust-based regulatory framework is a welcome move. Streamlining approvals, updating outdated regulations, and reducing compliance burdens will enable faster innovation and greater competitiveness for industries like electronics manufacturing.

While certain duty revisions will require careful industry evaluation, the overall budget signals a strong commitment to long-term industrial growth. We look forward to leveraging these opportunities to expand our capabilities and contribute to India’s growing role in global electronics manufacturing.”

Mr. Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds Technologies

“The Union Budget presents a forward-looking vision that aligns with India’s goal of becoming a global economic leader. The focus on strengthening digital infrastructure, particularly through continued investments in technology, sets the stage for accelerated growth in sectors such as AI, innovation, and deep tech. The emphasis on skilling initiatives, including the enhancement of Industrial Training Institutes, will ensure a future-ready workforce capable of meeting the demands of Industry 4.0.

The 2025 budget strengthens India’s global tech leadership by allocating resources to research, including 10,000 new fellowships, which will advance AI, ML, and renewable energy. Additionally, the establishment of Centres of Excellence in AI and the launch of a new Fund of Funds for startups further bolster India’s position as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. To ease of doing business, the government’s efforts to ensure that regulations keep up with technological innovations and global policy developments is commendable. The creation of 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs over the next five years will provide young minds with hands-on experience and the tools to turn their innovative ideas into reality, contributing to the country’s growing tech ecosystem and fostering a culture of self-driven innovation. Last but not the least, simplification of tax procedures, reducing the compliance burden and finally reduction of taxes for the middle class and working population is a huge morale boaster while putting money in the hands of those who continue to spur consumption and growth.”

Mr. Joseph Sudheer Thumma, Global Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Magellanic Cloud

“The Union Budget paves the way for holistic and fast-paced rise of the country as an economic super house. Pertaining to technology industry, the provisions and initiatives announced to setting up of Centre of Excellence for AI as well as special fund focused on deep tech, will further place India at the global centre stage of revolution. With reference to focus on employment and skilling for the youth, the Union Budget provides the right impetus to gain industry-relevant skillsets and opportunities. Furthermore, the ecosystem also stands to benefit out of the opportunities arising for Industry 4.0 inclination for domestic manufacturing push with IoT and smart tech capabilities expected to gain prominence. Overall, the five engines of growth are well thought-off and the onus is on the industry to play its part.”





Mr. Bruce Keith, Co founder & CEO, InvestorAi

“While the Budget started with a big bang quite literally, the Honourable Finance Minister has announced a string of boosters for the Indian startup sector. The extensions to the loan programs make sense in the context of micro enterprises. However, the crucial fund of funds of Rs 10,000 crore will play a key role in boosting domestic capital in the startup sector. The announcement on deep tech fund, while details are awaited, it should be viewed through the DeepSeek lens of what can be done with relatively small amounts of capital when provided to agile and creative teams. We expect the VC ecosystem to bring velocity and momentum into funding these enterprises.

I was especially delighted to hear about the enhancing the “spirit of curiosity and innovation” with IIT expansions of capacity and centres of excellence for AI education – talent availability is a necessary part of continuing our growth.”

Mr. Karthik Rajaram, Area Vice President and GM, India, Elastic

“The Union Budget 2025 reinforces India’s vision for a strong, secure, and AI-driven digital economy. The AI Centre of Excellence for education with a ₹500 crore outlay and the Deep Tech Fund of Funds, highlights the government’s focus on AI and emerging tech as growth drivers. The emphasis on building a robust Digital Public Infrastructure for international trade and streamlining regulatory frameworks will further help businesses in India to innovate and scale.

Additionally, with India’s AI mission taking shape, investing in AI-driven security solutions will be critical for safeguarding digital infrastructure and ensuring long-term resilience. In alignment with the government’s Viksit Bharat vision, we at Elastic remain committed to helping businesses use the power of Search AI to extract real-time insights, enhance security, and drive efficiency. We look forward to working in close alignment with the government’s vision to drive the next phase of India’s digital transformation”

Mr. Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions, Greater India

“The Union Budget 2025 further strengthens the ‘Make in India’ initiative, which is pivotal to the government’s vision of making India a global manufacturing hub. As the country aims to become a manufacturing powerhouse, the duty exemption on capital goods used in lithium-ion battery production presents significant opportunities for growth.

Furthermore, the boost for digitization in today’s Budget will act as a catalyst for power management solutions and play a key role in ensuring sustained growth, skill development, and the realization of ‘Viksit Bharat.’

With strong government policy support, effective governance and monitoring provide the necessary impetus to boost local industries. The establishment of National Centers of Excellence for training—leveraging global expertise and partnerships—will equip our youth with the skills required for “Make for India, Make for the World,” paving the way for long-term manufacturing sustainability.”

Mr. A. Gururaj, Managing Director, Optiemus Electronics

“The Union budget has rightfully given impetus osn boosting the purchasing power of a large population with Tax relaxation and support to Agriculture and farming community. We firmly believe that with more money in hands farmers’ capability to adopt new technologies like Drones significantly improves and helps grow the market faster. For electronics manufacturing, the relaxation in Basic Custom duties for certain components is a positive step and a continuation of earlier policy initiatives and will boost indigenous manufacturing. We welcome the union budget in letter and spirit as both developments positively impact the Optiemus Group. We look forward to continuing to support the growth of our economy with our efforts.”

Ms. Srividya Kannan, CEO and Founder, Avaali Solutions

“A key decision by the government to drive the digital economy is the formation of a national framework for promoting Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in emerging Tier-II cities. This move is set to boost employment growth and position India as a hub for high-value global services.

The government’s plan to establish 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs is a visionary step toward fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country. By integrating interventions at schools, universities, research institutions, MSMEs, and industries, this initiative will create a robust ecosystem for technological advancement. It is encouraging to see the government’s strategic focus on the digital economy and its commitment to building a future-ready workforce.

Investment in AI Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in education is a positive step toward the adoption of emerging technologies in key industries. Additionally, the expansion of infrastructure in the five IITs established after 2014, including increasing capacity for 6,500 more students and enhancing hostel and other facilities at IIT Patna, is a significant move toward strengthening India’s tech workforce.

It is also promising to see the government extending support to the domestic equipment industry under the Make-in-India and National Manufacturing Mission. This initiative will empower local businesses and strengthen India’s position as a leader in next-generation manufacturing and technology. Moreover, it will create new opportunities for global electronic equipment companies to establish their captive centers in India.

Also it is extremely heartening to see increase in the limits for classification of MSME and additional credit offerings to them. This will immensely help boost the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Mr. Pankit Desai, Co-founder & CEO, Sequretek

“With the unveiling of the Union Budget 2025, significant advancements in artificial intelligence come into focus, particularly with the creation of National Centers of Excellence (COEs) in AI. This shift signals a groundbreaking transition from AI being a mere boardroom discussion to becoming a central budgetary focus, complete with serious financial commitments. By earmarking funds specifically for deep tech, the government is actively fostering an environment ripe for innovation, acknowledging the high-risk nature of such investments, and putting resources right where they’re most needed. This policy shift could elevate India’s skilled tech workforce, facilitated by increased funding and programs such as “Train the Trainers,” ensuring capable instructors for burgeoning student populations. The expansion of broadband access further ensures that students even in remote areas can emerge technologically proficient, broadening the talent pool to Tier 3 and 4 cities and rural India.

The FM also announced a 5-year extension of the startup incorporation period, allowing more startups, including those established before January 2013, to enjoy benefits like extended tax concessions—a vital move as startups often require longer timelines to become profitable. The decriminalization of TDS and TCS further underscores the government’s focus on supporting MSMEs. In addition, easing the tax deduction and collection structures simplifies financial management for startups, alleviating cash flow concerns and enabling companies to operate more smoothly.”

Mr. Pinkesh Kotecha, MD & Chairman, Ishan Technologies

“The Union Budget 2025-26 lays a strong foundation for India’s digital-first economy, with a clear emphasis on AI, deep tech, and digital public infrastructure. The introduction of the Deep Tech Fund of Funds is a significant move to accelerate next-generation startups in AI, blockchain, and advanced computing, fostering innovation and global competitiveness. Expanding broadband access under BharatNet to rural schools and health centers is a critical step in bridging the digital divide and enhancing last-mile connectivity.

The establishment of a ₹500 crore Centre of Excellence in AI for Education reinforces India’s commitment to AI-driven learning, ensuring a future-ready workforce. The National Framework for Global Capability Centers (GCCs) will further strengthen IT and outsourcing hubs in Tier-2 cities, driving infrastructure development and talent expansion. Additionally, with increased PPP support for digital infrastructure under the India Infrastructure Project Development Fund (IIPDF), private sector investments in broadband and connectivity are expected to gain momentum. Together, these initiatives position India as a leading player in the global digital economy, accelerating the adoption of AI, deep tech, and emerging technologies. However, areas like data centers required more focused policy support to establish India as a regional digital hub. Clarity in AI regulation and security frameworks is also essential to ensure responsible AI adoption while fostering continued innovation.”

Ms. Jyoti Sharma, CEO, Nasscom Foundation

Ms. Jyoti Sharma, CEO, Nasscom Foundation

“The 2025 Union Budget reinforces technology’s role as a catalyst for inclusive growth, with specific emphasis on digital inclusion, skills development, and empowerment of women, farmers, and marginalized communities, strongly aligning with our mission at nasscom foundation. It is elating to see a strategic emphasis on AI, particularly the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in AI for Education with an allocation of ₹500 crore coupled with further investments in upskilling and reskilling programs, particularly targeting women and rural populations, aligns with our vision and mission of fostering inclusive growth. With allocated funds, initiatives such as dedicated research centers for AI, expanded digital infrastructure, and support for the deep-tech ecosystem, will further fuel growth, innovation, and sustainable development.

At nasscom foundation, we are positive that the Budget will create new avenues for the youth and women, encourage investments in AI for social good, strengthen India’s economic growth trajectory of India and support the government realize the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047

In essence, we look forward to collaborating with the government and other stakeholders to implement these initiatives effectively, ensuring that the benefits reach the grassroots level and contribute to a digitally empowered and inclusive India.”

Ms. Archana Jahagirdar, Founder & Managing Partner, Rukam Capital

Ms. Archana Jahagirdar, Founder & Managing Partner, Rukam Capital

“When startups are included in the central government’s annual budget planning, it is a moment to celebrate. We commend the Hon’ble Finance Minister for recognizing securities held by AIFs as Capital Assets—a decision that strengthens the case for CAT I & II by ensuring that gains from securities are treated as capital gains and that GST on security sales remains outside the framework. Additionally, the launch of the new ₹10,000 crore round under the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) scheme reaffirms the government’s dedication to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. This renewed fund which aligns with the Startup India Action Plan and initiatives like the Startup Mahakumbh has played a pivotal role in driving India’s startup boom since its inception. We believe that increased financial support from the government, alongside efforts to reduce capital constraints and collaboration with industry will further accelerate the growth of Indian startups.”

Mr. Pratik Kakadia – Founder & Managing Director at Sahana System

Mr. Pratik Kakadia – Founder & Managing Director at Sahana System

“The Union Budget 2025 reinforces the government’s commitment to empowering MSMEs and startups by enhancing capital access, technological advancements, and ease of doing business. The increase in investment and turnover limits for MSMEs—2.5x and 2x, respectively—will instill confidence and enable them to scale operations and create more jobs for the youth. The expansion of credit guarantee coverage, with the limit rising from ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore for micro and small enterprises and from ₹10 crore to ₹20 crore for startups, will unlock an additional ₹1.5 trillion in credit over the next five years. Moreover, the proposal to explore a Deeptech Fund of Funds and offer 10,000 fellowships for tech research at IITs and IISc under the PM Research Fellowship Scheme will accelerate deep-tech innovation and R&D, fostering a strong technology-driven ecosystem

Additionally, initiatives like the ₹500 crore Centre of Excellence in AI for education will strengthen India’s leadership in artificial intelligence and skill development. At Sahana System, we fully support these forward-looking measures and look forward to contributing to India’s journey toward innovation, digital transformation, and economic growth.”

Mr. Pankaj Panjwani, CEO and Founder, KeenSemi

Mr. Pankaj Panjwani, CEO and Founder, KeenSemi

“The Union Budget 2025-26 marks a defining moment for India’s semiconductor ambitions.

The expanded PLI scheme of ₹6,200 crores and dedicated R&D fund send a clear signal —India is not just assembling but aiming to lead in design and fabrication of complex systems and chips. However, success hinges on execution of these schemes and lowering barrier for industry to utilize these incentives and schemes.

At KeenSemi, we see this as an opportunity to bridge the gap between India’s Indigenous requirements and skills needed to achieve them. We are ready to contribute, collaborate and deepen our role in India’s semiconductor value chain.

Global competitiveness will require not just financial incentives but also infrastructure readiness, faster approvals, and a seamless supply chain. This budget sets the right intent—what follows next will determine India’s strong trajectory in the global semiconductor supremacy race.”

Mr. Sourabh Jalan, Chief Financial Officer, Xoriant

Mr. Sourabh Jalan, Chief Financial Officer, Xoriant

“The Union Budget sets a bold vision for Viksit Bharat, fostering an ecosystem where innovation thrives, capital flows seamlessly, and businesses—smart-sized like ours—scale with agility. The establishment of five National Centers of Excellence for skilling, coupled with a ₹20,000 crore innovation push—including a Deep Tech Fund and ₹500 crore for AI CoEs in Education—strengthens India’s position as a leader in AI and emerging technologies. The focus on Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Tier-II cities is a pivotal move in India’s journey to becoming a strategic hub for digital engineering. At Xoriant, we are excited to contribute to this vision—leveraging skilled talent and innovative tech to accelerate platform-led growth and drive transformative advancements.”

