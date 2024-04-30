- Advertisement -

Only recently, OpenAI announced Custom GPTs i.e. versions of ChatGPT anyone can create for a specific purpose. They can combine instructions, extra knowledge, and any combination of skill. In its recent blog, Palo Alto Networks highlighted the risks users and creators open themselves up to while using Custom GPTs. Most disconcerting; the ability for users to execute system-level commands within the environment hosting the Custom GPT and the risk of sensitive data leakage. Malicious actors could exploit this capability to gain unauthorized access to confidential data, compromise network integrity, or launch damaging cyberattacks.

These exploit 3 features within the Custom GPT ecosystem that are otherwise not present within ChatGPT –

Actions: incorporate third-party APIs to gather data based on user queries. E.g. Users can ask a weather-telling Custom GPT about the weather in London, and it will communicate with a third-party weather provider via an API call to relay the response.

Knowledge adds data in the form of files to the GPT, extending its knowledge with business-specific information the classic model doesn't recognize. It supports many file types, including PDF, text, and CSV, etc.

Publishing: can be published to one of 3 groups Only the user Anyone with a link Anyone with a GPT Plus subscription

can be published to one of 3 groups

Anyone can create a Custom GPT (as long as they have a subscription), so attackers can easily capitalize on mistakes made during creation. Tactics include:

1. Knowledge file exfiltration

Knowledge files are accessible to anyone using the GPT. So users and organizations must be wary of the information they include within said files. Palo Alto Networks researchers tested a code interpreter GPT to see whether it could execute system-level commands and inspect the environment used to run code. Within a few prompts, they found out that they could. The GPT ran in a Kubernetes pod with a Jupyter Labs process in an isolated environment. This kind of information is invaluable to cyberattackers, as they can devise strategies to exploit vulnerabilities in the specific environment/process. Once inside, they could escalate privileges, move laterally within the cluster, or exfiltrate valuable data.

Further examination into this revealed the code interpreter feature could be utilized to retrieve original knowledge files (using the ‘ls’ command). And with proper prompt utilization, file content could be read too (using the ‘cat’ command).

2. Third party risks

Users should be concerned about third-party APIs that can collect user data. When using ‘actions’, input data is sent to third-party APIs, which ChatGPT then packages, formats, and outputs.

Palo Alto Networks researchers built a GPT with an ‘action’ that relied on the user’s location and bank information. GPTs currently only throw up a generic disclaimer asking users to allow access to trusted third parties. There’s no mechanism to detect personally identifiable information (PII) and advise more specifically. Therefore, unobservant users risk sharing their PII data with third parties. This potentially exposes users to identity and data theft.

Another consideration is indirect prompt injection. Bad actors can use ‘actions’ as a basis of prompt injections to change the narrative of the chat based on API responses without user knowledge. Researchers found instances of instructions asking GPT to generate weather-related jokes, no matter the input (see images below).

Before vs. after the ‘action’:

While the aforementioned example is rather benign, actors with more nefarious motivations could deal serious damage. From subtly influencing users via biased responses to directly including malicious URLs within the output – users must exercise a high degree of discretion to stay safe.

Mr. Anil Valluri, MD and VP, India and SAARC

Mr. Anil Valluri, MD and VP, India and SAARC said, “The launch of ChatGPT was AI’s iPhone moment. Today, it’s not just another tool, but a cultural phenomena touching every aspect of life. But as businesses seek to enhance efficiencies and maximize yields, it’s imperative to recognize the importance of cybersecurity hygiene. Globally, India has the second-highest number of ChatGPT users (second only to the USA). Without thoughtful consideration around the cybersecurity implications that come along, the breakneck pace of adoption will leave gaps for attackers to exploit. Upholding cybersecurity hygiene not only ensures the preservation of trust and integrity but also sustains innovation and competitive advantage in an increasingly interconnected digital landscape.”

