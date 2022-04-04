Uniline unleashes “Channel First” Initiative 2022 Targets up gradation of 800+ partners across verticals

- Advertisement -

“Uniline Energy” one of the country’s largest UPS manufacturers and a premier power solution enterprise having over 250+ service locations, a country-wide presence, is said to unleash its “Channel First” initiative, a huge partners expansion and up-gradation program for the FY 2022-23.

Uniline has delivered various prestigious projects worth 300 crores through previous fiscals ranging from – ERNET, E-Court, CCTNS ,; Mission critical installations for Defense, and Aero-Space sectors.

With a target of 200 Crores in the coming fiscal, Uniline Energy is poised to aggressively enroll dedicated partners and impart training on its latest innovations, present, upcoming product range, application areas and sale abilities.

The company plans to go the extra mile in training, upskilling partners for competitive bidding ,; sales so that they are able to provide the same solutions, and confidence to the clients as the company has in the last three decades.

Mr Rajneesh Kumar, Manager – Channel Sales, Uniline Energy

“Uniline Energy has developed a ready ecosystem for its partners to ensure they stand advantageous on their future initiatives” said Mr Rajneesh Kumar, Manager – Channel Sales. “We shall help them cultivate with Uniline’s customization edge to result in successfully securing orders” he added.

The company also has expanded its presence on the GeM platform quite rapidly, with a target to onboard 1,000 GeM Partners by year-end.

It recently delivered the prestigious e-Courts project worth over 1,000 Cr that empowered all courts across India to become completely online, connected.

