Uniline Launches ELOS  – Emergency LIFT Operating System

Uniline Energy introduces it’s highly advanced ELOS UPS Range (Emergency Lift Operation System), an ideal safeguard against power failures for High Rises & Commercial setups. The Uniline ELOS are a safeguard against power failures. The system helps the LIFT to come to the desired floor in time of power failure and enables the lifts to operate up to 30 min to 1 hour.



The Uniline Elos are suitable for both commercial and residential purposes. They are built to withstand power under-voltage to spikes, outages and reverse current and handle jerk load and use this energy for charging of the batteries.



These ELOS UPSs are indigenously made and customized products. They are available from 3 KVA to 80 KVA in 3/3 phase single unit. These installations can be used to empower multiple lifts, which makes it most suitable for housing societies, commercial corporate establishments and malls.



Since this is an industrial grade UPS system, it is also useful for production conveyor lines for industries purposes as well. Engineered specially for the Indian setups with a low foot print and exceptional heat & dust tolerance, ELOS outperforms where others fail.

