Uniline Delivers 1,000 Installations in BFSI Projects

Targets over 30 Crore coming fiscal thru Grameen, Cooperative, Private Banks and Insurance sectors



With prominent BFSI projects delivered ‘Uniline Energy’ India’s Premier Power Solution conglomerate is looking forward to the emerging fiscal targets 30 Crores in revenue in the sector this fiscal.

Since the last decade, Uniline Energy has delivered multi crore projects in the BFSI sector with installations spanning from Syndicate Bank (Solar Project, Pan India), Punjab & Sind Bank (Pan India), State Bank of India, Bhopal, Bank of Baroda,( BoB Financial Ltd) IDBI as well as in the in the Insurance Sectors with New India Assurance, TPA Health Insurance.

Mr. Subrata Ghatak, Head BFSI, Uniline Energy

Speaking to newsman, Mr. Subrata Ghatak, Head BFSI, Uniline Energy, said, “The sector has our major installations from 1 to 120 KVA including solar energy solutions. We are now focusing on Pan India Cooperatives beside other private banks and Insurance sectors”



The continuous need for quality and stable power are primal. While digitalization running on a high, Banks, Financial Institution as well as Insurance Companies are in racing to improve their infrastructure that helps boost their bottom lines and customer services beside administration and internal communications.



In a bid to improve & meet the growing demands in BFSI infrastructures today and to help India achieve its power targets “Uniline” has delveddeeper in offering product & solution with customization in the Mid to Large range of UPSs from 120 to 500 KVA. Uniline specifically caters to the customized requirements.



It has empowered Indian Defense Air Force, Navy Ships with their indigenous technology to combats harsh conditions at the seas. Uniline has delivered various prestigious projects worth 300 crores through previous fiscals ranging from – ERNET, E-Court, CCTNS & Mission critical installations. It has recently commissioned a Triple Redundant 600 KVA installation with an European Aviation Company



Uniline’s Pan India network of Channel Partners & Associates, system integrators, project consultants finds Customization of UPSs to their advantage and edge, which no competition can match or deliver.

Mr. R.K. Bansal, Founder-MD, Uniline Energy

“We are known for reliability, rugged performance delivery thru all terrain friendly products, which are trusted to achieve its objective in every respective of installation in the BFSI sector. With the coming growth in sight, we target to reach 30 Crores revenue in BSFI sector by March 2023,” said Mr. R.K. Bansal, Founder-MD, Uniline Energy.



He shared that their installations in the last decade has clocked over 300 crores and has already been commissioned. With the prestigious BHARATNet project Uniline has been awarded as their chosen Power Partner. With growing opportunities in demands, Uniline looks forward to support partners in their projects and help India under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign.

