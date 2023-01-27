UltraProlink Launches ‘Juice-Up’ Series Laptop Power Banks

- Advertisement - -

UltraProlink, the brand that helps consumers to “Do More” with their gadgets, has recently launched new Laptop Power Banks- “Juice-Up” Power Banks which are targeted towards laptops.

They have launched two Laptop power banks in first of its kind within the category of power banks featuring huge 24000mAh and 26800mAh batteries. The power banks are feature rich offering 120W and 100W power outputs. The Made in India products are very energy efficient and ensure safety for the connected devices. Both models come with multiple ports. The Flagship model Juice-Up 120 even features a 84W DC charging port and a 10W Wireless Charger. These power banks will be a unique addition to your arsenal of gadget accessories and make charging a fulfilling process, owing to its wide compatibility and top end specifications.

The brand brings along an experience of over 25years in the distribution of entertainment & electronic products, leveraged by a National Network of over 6000+ retail points and a highly skilled sales team that is dedicated to grow brand UltraProlink.

Mr Pankaj Mirchandani, Founder & CEO, RCA Techmart Pvt Ltd (brand: UltraProlink)

Mr Pankaj Mirchandani, Founder & CEO, RCA Techmart Pvt Ltd (brand: UltraProlink), says, “We believe that the retailers play a pivotal role in the sales of such products as they will be able to give the customer a first hand experience. We are one of the early movers in this brand new category of Laptop Power Banks and have ensured both models offer something unique to the consumer. UltraProlink gadgets have always been innovative genuine, durable and designed for people who are always plugged-in.”

