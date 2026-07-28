UltraLED Displays Adds EIS TechInfra Solutions to ULTRA NEXUS Network for South India Expansion

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UltraLED Displays, a Titan Intech Ltd brand specializing in LED display solutions, has onboarded EIS TechInfra Solutions as its official ULTRA NEXUS Distributor for South India. This marks the third onboarding under the ULTRA NEXUS program and expands UltraLED Displays’ distribution network for advanced LED display solutions across India.

ULTRA NEXUS, short for Network for Excellence, Xpertise and UltraLED Solutions, is a long-term distribution framework focused on improving operational efficiency, regional accessibility, and alignment between the brand, distributors, and system integrators. The onboarding of EIS TechInfra Solutions adds to UltraLED Displays’ growing distribution ecosystem and supports its expansion across high-opportunity markets.

With its established regional presence, strong channel network, and expertise in audio-visual technologies, EIS TechInfra Solutions is expected to improve market access, execution timelines, and partner engagement across key industry segments in South India. The collaboration is intended to support faster deployment cycles, improved regional responsiveness, and wider availability of next-generation LED display solutions in the region.

Mr. Kumarraju Rudraraju, Managing Director, Titan Intech Limited

Speaking on the development, Mr. Kumarraju Rudraraju, Managing Director, Titan Intech Limited, said, “ULTRA NEXUS is built to create stronger regional alignment and better market responsiveness through strategic partnerships. The onboarding of EIS TechInfra Solutions expands our presence in South India and adds significant regional expertise to our distribution network. Their market understanding and execution capabilities make them an important partner within the ULTRA NEXUS ecosystem.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Prakash D V, Managing Director, EIS Techinfra Solutions, said, “We are pleased to join UltraLED Displays as part of the ULTRA NEXUS ecosystem. This partnership aligns with our focus on delivering advanced technology solutions backed by strong execution and service support. We see significant opportunities in South India and believe this collaboration will help deliver greater value to partners and customers across the region.”

The ULTRA NEXUS model addresses structural challenges in the LED display industry, including fragmented distribution systems, longer supply cycles, and inconsistent regional responsiveness. UltraLED Displays is working with a focused network of integrated partners to improve coordination across supply, deployment, and after-sales support, enabling greater consistency in execution and service delivery.

Within this framework, distributors such as EIS TechInfra Solutions take on a broader role beyond traditional distribution. Their responsibilities include regional market development, partner enablement, and execution support. This approach improves operational efficiency while enabling stronger market connectivity in high-growth regions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / UltraLED Displays

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