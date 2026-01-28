Ultima Cords & Cables Strengthens India Presence with Premium Products, Strong Distribution, and Make-in-India Vision

- Advertisement -

Ultima Cords & Cables delivers premium, high-performance cables and accessories, crafted with superior materials to ensure durability, reliability, and seamless connectivity solutions. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Hinesh Chheda, Ultima Cords & Cables, shares insights on Ultima’s journey, product range, distribution strength, and Make-in-India expansion.

Can you share Ultima’s journey and background briefly?

Universal Computers is a Mumbai-based company, and our brand Ultima Cords & Cables was established in 2007. Since then, we have built Ultima as a trusted and reputed name in premium quality connectivity and accessory products.

What are the key product categories you offer?

We deal in a wide range of products including cables, converters, adapters, Type-C docking stations, wall mounts, table mounts, computer accessories, casings, and mouse. Overall, we import more than 300 products, while also expanding our Made-in-India offerings.

What products do you manufacture in India?

We are currently manufacturing power strips, adapters, and 9-pin cables in India. In the coming future, we are planning to manufacture more product categories locally.

How strong is Ultima’s distribution network across India?

We have a strong trading network across India with 40+ distributors, 150+ dealers, and 150+ channel partners. Our market presence covers key regions such as Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Cochin, Telangana, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, and many more.

What warranty and service support do you provide?

We offer 1-year replacement warranty across India, and on selected products we provide 3 years replacement warranty. Wherever we have distributors, we ensure hassle-free replacement support.

Any message for distributors and partners?

I would say—join hands with Ultima Cords & Cables. Once you use our products, you will understand what Ultima stands for: premium quality and reliability. We are looking for distribution partners who can grow with us and build long-term success together.

