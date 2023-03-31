UL Solutions Releases the AMD FSR Feature Test for 3DMark

- Advertisement - -

UL released a new feature test for the AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling technology. The new AMD FSR feature test for 3DMark® is now available in 3DMark Advanced and Professional Editions.

The AMD FSR feature test helps you compare the performance and image quality of AMD FSR 2.2 technology with a traditional rendering approach using Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA). The feature test also includes the 3DMark frame inspector tool, letting you compare image quality with an interactive side-by-side comparison of AMD FSR 2 technology and native-resolution rendering.

The AMD FSR feature test is a free update to 3DMark Advanced and Professional Edition, which you can buy on Steam or direct from the UL Solutions Benchmarks website. If you already own 3DMark but bought it before October 12, 2022, you’ll need to buy the Speed Way upgrade to unlock the AMD FSR feature test. You can read more about 3DMark updates and upgrades here.

To run the AMD FSR feature test, you must have a GPU that supports AMD FSR 2. FSR is an open-source technology developed by AMD, supporting a wide range of GPUs across all vendors. For a list of officially supported GPUs from all vendors, please see the 3DMark user guide.

More Related : UL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.