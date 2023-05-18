UiPath Survey Reveals Nearly 86% of Indian Workers Believe AI-powered Automation Improves Job Fulfillment

- Advertisement - -

A survey commissioned by UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, found that nearly 86% of Indian respondents believe that automation can address burnout and improve job fulfillment, and 85% report that they view employers that use business automation to help support employees and modernize operations more favorably than those that do not.

Employees are being asked to do more work with less support, with53% of Indian respondents saying they’ve been asked to take on more tasks at work in the past six months because of layoffs or hiring freezes. As work pile-up takes a toll on employees—more than one in four workers (36%) in India report feelings of burnout—more staffers are leaning on AI tools to provide relief, givingrise to the Automation Generation.

The Automation Generation does not represent a specific age or demographic, but rather, the professionals embracing AI and automation to be more collaborative, creative, and productive. This generation of workers wants these technologies to enrich their work and personal lives and prevent them from feeling like robots themselves.

Sixty-three percent of all respondents are already using business automation solutions at work. Of these workers comprising the Automation Generation, 96% feel like they have the resources and support needed to do their job effectively and 94% believe business automation solutions can help address burnout and enhance job satisfaction. The survey of 6,400 workers from across the world also found:

Automation Generation workers desire flexibility, upward mobility, and focus time at work:

When asked what aspects of their job would change with the help of automation tools, Indian respondents said they wanted more time to learn new skills (55%), more creative and/or strategic work (42%), and more flexibility when it comes to their work environment (41%). Global workers are increasingly looking for automation and AI-powered tools to help with mundane, repetitive tasks: 86%of Indian respondents believe that automation can address burnout and improve job fulfillment. Indian respondents ranked the following tasks as the ones they most wanted automation to assist with: analyzing data (64%); resolving IT/technical issues (60%); and improving customer interactions (57%).

Elder employees are more receptive to the potential of AI-powered automation in helping them at work: 91% of Baby Boomer respondents think that automation would help them do their jobs better, while 87% of Generation Z, 86% of Millennial, and 84% of Generation X (84%) respondents feel similarly.

Ms. Brigette McInnis-Day, Chief People Officer at UiPath

“Disruption in the workplace and macroeconomic factors often mean employees are asked to bear that burden by doing more with less—but it doesn’t need to be that way,” said Brigette McInnis-Day, Chief People Officer at UiPath. “The employees of Automation Generation are embracing AI-powered automation so they can better manage their workloads, excel in their careers, and improve their work-life balance. Businesses that deploy AI in an open, flexible, and enterprise-ready way are best positioned to attract and retain the types of employees that will help them thrive in an automation-first world. Automation is a key differentiator for companies to attract and retain by empowering employees and driving engagement.”

Mr. Arun Balasubramanian, Vice President & Managing Director, India & South Asia, UiPath

“India is poised to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025 and automation will play a crucial role in this journey,” said Arun Balasubramanian, Vice President & Managing Director, India & South Asia, UiPath.“This survey has highlighted that across all generations in India, a majority of workers are embracing the potential of AI-powered automation to support them at work. Coupled with the rising levels of burnout due to increased workload for employees, organizations must leverage automation to augment human capabilities, and build a productive workforce as the foundation for sustainable business growth.”

