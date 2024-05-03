UiPath Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining

- Advertisement -

UiPath announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining research report. The report assessed UiPath Process Mining, UiPath Task Mining, and UiPath Communications Mining, all capabilities of Continuous Discovery product family in the UiPath Business Automation Platform.

Mr. Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath.

“I believe this recognition is evidence of our excellence in Continuous Discovery as businesses seek maximum efficiency in their AI and automation journeys,” said Mr. Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath. “A lack of understanding of processes and how they can be optimized and automated leads to delays in digital transformation. Integrated within the UiPath Business Automation Platform, UiPath Process Mining helps our customers maintain a strong pipeline of process optimization and automation opportunities to achieve tangible business outcomes. This solution is furthered by innovation in our other discovery capabilities like our new UiPath LLM, CommPATH, which can process diverse communications from transactional messages to complex requests containing multiple aspects and context-specific language. We empower customers with AI across all data sources, systems, people, and communications.”

Continuous Discovery solutions enable businesses to continuously monitor process performance and ROI and identify the most impactful opportunities to optimize them; these tools measure the impact automation has on end-to-end processes, allowing customers to optimize and take results-driven actions.

UiPath CommPATH delivers two to three times less training effort for the same accuracy compared to traditional data annotation. Importantly, UiPath offers customers a safe, reliable, low-effort way to use their business data with AI models with the UiPath AI Trust Layer. The AI Trust Layer brings enterprise control with robust security, compliance, and governance paired with superior guardrails compared to GenAI processing.

UiPath Process Mining uses data from systems and applications to reveal the true process, enabling organizations to identify automation and improvement potential within end-to-end business processes. It dynamically transforms this data from systems such as SAP, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Oracle into visual interactive dashboards of the as-is processes and KPIs, allowing users to identify process bottlenecks or discrepancies. From there, customers leverage AI to understand the root causes, possible risks, and the most powerful actions to achieve their desired business outcomes like working capital optimization, cycle time reduction, or throughput time decrease.

UiPath Process Mining features dynamic allocation of tasks to automations and people based on business process events​. Whether in the cloud or on-premises, UiPath Process Mining boosts success rates for automation and digital transformation. In addition, UiPath Process Mining comes with a robust set of more than 30 pre-built connectors to common systems like SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and other large enterprise software to allow customers to gain insights into operations by creating corresponding process models. With the native integration into UiPath Task Mining and UiPath Automation Hub, companies can combine system data with desktop data to identify improvement opportunities in a unified way.

In tandem, UiPath Communications Mining extracts intelligence from unstructured conversational data—such as emails, tickets, instant messages, and notes in enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems—that represents a massive untapped source of valuable insight into root causes. For example, UiPath Process Mining accurately tracks the movement of a support ticket as it passes through the case management system towards resolution. UiPath Communications Mining deepens insight because it can capture data from interactions with service agents and customers, allowing companies to continually improve business processes and customer satisfaction.

The Magic Quadrant evaluated enterprise process mining vendors to help enterprises make the choice for their organization’s process improvement needs.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / UiPath

