UiPath Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation

UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation research report. UiPath was named a Leader for the fourth year in a row, and in this report UiPath was positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision.

Uipath CO-CEO, Mr. Robert Enslin

“We believe UiPath will be a leader in automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, which all companies will embrace over time,” said UiPath Co-CEO Mr. Robert Enslin. “We believe this recognition affirms our position at the leading edge of the market as we help customers navigate the challenges facing companies around the world today. We are dedicated to innovating our automation platform, driving our market segmentation, and delivering world-class customer experiences.”

“Earlier this year, we delivered new features within the UiPath automation platform, including general availability of Automation Cloud Robots, which, in our opinion, continues to widen our Leader position,” Mr. Enslin said. “We now have more than 10,330 customers, and are seeing customers taking advantage of offerings such as UiPath Test Suite to accelerate the time-to-value for new automations, and UiPath Integration Service to combine the power of both UI Automation and API integrations in a single workflow. Our customers and prospects are accelerating their digital transformation initiatives to achieve their business outcomes and want to expand the speed and scale of their automation to outmaneuver their competition.”

According to Gartner, “Leaders have an insightful understanding of a market’s realities, a reliable track record, the power to influence a market’s direction, and an ability to attract and retain customers. In the RPA market, Leaders demonstrate an understanding of enterprise customers’ needs and of opportunities to expand functionality and add new products and services to their core RPA offerings. Simply put, a Leader must have a market-leading vision and the ability to deliver on that vision.

A Leader may not always be the best choice for every customer. A focused, smaller vendor can sometimes provide superior support and commitment. Other vendors may provide a specialized capability that is essential for some organizations, such as enhanced security or specific features or functions (required, for example, by call centers and individual desktop use cases). A vendor that focuses on RPA for a specific vertical market or within a limited geographic area may not be a Leader in the overall market, but it may be a competitive option within its chosen market or area.”

UiPath’s recognition in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation is the most recent one by Gartner. According to the Market Share Analysis: Robotic Process Automation, Worldwide, 2021, “[UiPath is the] only vendor to grow its market share in 2021, from 28.5% in 2020 to 34.1% in 2021.”

