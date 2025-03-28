UiPath Launches Test Cloud to Bring AI Agents to Software Testing

- Advertisement -

UiPath , a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, announced the launch of UiPath Test Cloud, a revolutionary new approach to software testing that uses advanced AI to amplify tester productivity across the entire testing lifecycle for exceptional efficiency and cost savings.

Through Test Cloud, agentic testing for quality assurance teams becomes reality, equipping professionals with AI agents such as UiPath Autopilot™ and testing agents built with Agent Builder to act as collaborative partners throughout the testing lifecycle. In augmenting testers with AI, businesses can enable faster time to market, improve production stability, and deliver higher-quality software to customers.

Manual testing and test automation with legacy tools is costly, slow, and resource intensive. In fact, one study found up to 25% of IT spend is dedicated to quality assurance and testing. Test Cloud represents a shift toward AI-augmented testing, focusing on collaboration between people and AI agents to enhance the complete testing process. It is designed to address both technical and personal challenges faced by testers in an increasingly complex software development landscape.

UiPath Test Cloud introduces agentic testing to quality assurance, engineering, and testing teams at any organization via:

Autopilot for Testers : an out-of-the-box agent that harnesses a broad collection of built-in and customizable AI to accelerate the testing lifecycle, including agentic test design, agentic test automation, and agentic test management.

: an out-of-the-box agent that harnesses a broad collection of built-in and customizable AI to accelerate the testing lifecycle, including agentic test design, agentic test automation, and agentic test management. Agent Builder: a toolkit for building custom AI agents tailored to unique testing needs, giving teams flexibility to create exactly what they need, when they need it, according to their own specifications.

According to a study by IDC commissioned by UiPath, organizations using Test Cloud have improved test efficiency by 36% and doubled the throughput of delivering new features as well as reduced outages by 50% and troubleshooting time by 93%. For example, Cisco is cutting its manual testing efforts nearly in half with Autopilot, freeing up valuable time for its testing teams to focus on challenges that benefit from human creativity, strategic thinking, and decision making.

“Agentic testing marks an exciting new era for companies to advance an area of their business that is still stubbornly manual and time intensive. With Test Cloud, testing teams engage interactively with AI agents that act like partners in collaborating, supporting, and working in tandem with testing professionals around the clock across the entire testing lifecycle,” said Mr. Gerd Weishaar, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Testing Products at UiPath. “Traditional testing is recognized by CIOs and CTOs as the biggest bottleneck to delivering new innovations to customers rapidly. Implementing agentic testing with Test Cloud enables faster time to market and improves production stability, which increases customer satisfaction and helps companies grow revenue.”

Capabilities of Test Cloud

UiPath Test Cloud is a full-featured testing offering that equips software testing teams with enterprise-ready, production-grade, resilient end-to-end automation for modern and enterprise applications as well as a deployment environment catered to the needs of testers.

Agentic testing extends, accelerates, and simplifies testers’ work, increasing their productivity and job satisfaction. Together, Autopilot and Agent Builder form a powerful duo: built-in, customizable AI capabilities with Autopilot to get started fast, and the freedom and flexibility with Agent Builder to create the exact agents needed to accelerate testing. These agents are more than just conversational partners—they can perform tasks using tools teams equip them with like UI and API automations or even other agents.

With Test Cloud, organizations can unlock the benefits of a full-featured agentic testing offering:

Resilient end-to-end automation and production-grade architecture : automate testing for any UI or API of modern web, mobile, and enterprise applications, such as SAP and Oracle, and leverage production-grade architecture with industry-certified secure application testing, auditing and role management, and centralized credentials

: automate testing for any UI or API of modern web, mobile, and enterprise applications, such as SAP and Oracle, and leverage production-grade architecture with industry-certified secure application testing, auditing and role management, and centralized credentials Open, flexible, and responsible AI: enterprise-ready agentic testing capabilities are open, flexible, and responsible within CI/CD integrations, ALM integrations, version control, and webhooks. In addition, the UiPath AI Trust Layer ensures that agentic testing capabilities meet the highest standards of security, safety, and governance

enterprise-ready agentic testing capabilities are open, flexible, and responsible within CI/CD integrations, ALM integrations, version control, and webhooks. In addition, the UiPath AI Trust Layer ensures that agentic testing capabilities meet the highest standards of security, safety, and governance Powered by the UiPath Platform: with enterprise-wide automation, users can share and reuse components across teams, and utilize marketplaces, snippets and libraries, object repositories, and asset management

