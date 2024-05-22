UiPath Integrates with Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365

- Advertisement -

UiPath announced an integration between the UiPath Business Automation Platform and Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365. The integration will enable joint customers to automate more knowledge work and enhance end user experiences with UiPath. Microsoft Azure is a preferred cloud platform for UiPath, including UiPath Automation Cloud™.

The UiPath Business Automation Platform enables customers to supercharge productivity, transform user experiences, and innovate faster with AI-powered automations. UiPath is one of the first ecosystem partners for Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams; with the plugin, joint customers can access UiPath enterprise-grade automation capabilities from Copilot for Microsoft 365, Teams, UiPath Autopilot™, or their own custom copilot-like experience. These customers can leverage Microsoft 365 Graph as a knowledge base and UiPath automations along with document understanding models to automate end-to-end business processes.

Mr. Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft integrates UiPath automations to enable potentially millions of Microsoft users to extend the power of automation within Microsoft Copilot by accessing GenAI and specialized AI models from UiPath,” said Mr. Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath. “We strive to accelerate human achievement through our end-to-end automation platform that enables any knowledge worker to automate processes, any developer to produce richer user experiences, and any business to foster transformed digital workspaces with AI and automation.”

Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Teams brings powerful new GenAI capabilities to knowledge workers worldwide who use Microsoft 365 applications every day. Copilot for Microsoft 365 allows users to analyze, gain insights into information stored within the Microsoft 365 Graph, and collaborate with co-workers on tasks.

Mr. Srini Raghavan, Vice President, Product, Microsoft Teams Ecosystem

Mr. Srini Raghavan, Vice President, Product, Microsoft Teams Ecosystem added, “UiPath Business Automation Platform’s integration with Microsoft Copilot allows Microsoft 365 users to discover and run UiPath automations directly from Copilot for Microsoft 365. Solutions like this are at the heart of advancing a new era of work with Microsoft Copilot helping make employees more productive and creative.”

The UiPath plugin and integration with Copilot for Microsoft 365 enables joint customers to automate their end-to-end business processes with co-workers directly within Teams. Customers will have access to a pre-built automation library to run automations that complete common, repetitive tasks along with specialized automations that are purpose-built for function- or industry-specific tasks. Users can also discover and run automations that their company has developed.

For example, loan officers can now process loan requests directly through Teams by simply asking for a summary of loan applications received, asking UiPath to submit for approval and perform the required background checks for clients, handle email communication with customers, and even getting digital signatures to lock in rates.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / UiPath

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429