UiPath Appoints Lee Hawksley to Lead Company’s Asia Pacific and Japan Region

UiPath announced Lee Hawksley has joined the Company as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Asia Pacific and Japan, effective November 2022. A seasoned executive with more than 20 years’ experience in leadership and senior management roles in the technology industry across all of Asia, Hawksley has a track record in leading hyper-growth sales, go-to-market operations, and developing new markets. He will report directly to UiPath Chief Business Officer Chris Weber.

Hawksley most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific Japan at Twilio, Inc. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President of Sales at Salesforce, having joined Salesforce by way of the acquisition of ExactTarget in June 2013. Prior to joining ExactTarget, Hawksley was a founder and key driver of two international software businesses – Esker Software and FortyTwo International – the former listing on the French secondary market, Nouveau Marche, and the latter listing on the ASX via Bluefreeway.

“As an experienced and successful sales executive with a deep understanding of the enterprise software market, Lee’s appointment will further help UiPath solidify our leadership across Asia Pacific and Japan,” said Weber. “His experience in leading disruptive technology companies will be vital, and he is well positioned to engage with the local ecosystem to create new opportunities and strengthen our existing customer and partner relationships. Asia Pacific, India, and Japan hold huge promise for UiPath, and I look forward to accelerating our leadership as the partner of choice for C-suite leaders driving digital transformation initiatives.”

“Asia Pacific and Japan represents one of most diverse and exciting business communities on the planet and in turn, I believe one of the biggest opportunities for UiPath,” said Hawksley. “As businesses of all shapes and sizes, and across all industries, accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, it’s clear that automation is a key value driver that will get bigger over time. As the market leader, UiPath is uniquely positioned to play a key role as a strategic partner to our customers in the region.”

Hawksley is an active participant in and advocate of Australia’s entrepreneur-led innovation economy acting as an advisor, mentor, and investor in several promising Australian start-ups. He is also a thought leader on Digital Transformation and Marketing and regularly speaks at events and conferences.

Hawksley continued: “It’s a privilege to join the company at such an exciting time and to work with the talented team in Asia Pacific and Japan. I’m excited about the future and exploring new and innovative ways to help our customers.”

