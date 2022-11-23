UiPath Announces Winners of the 2022 Visionary Educators Award

- Advertisement - -

UiPath announced the winners of the 2022 Visionary Educator Awards, which is a part of the UiPath Academic Alliance Program. First in the automation industry, the award celebrates distinguished educators who have gone above and beyond to prepare their students for the future of work and create a positive impact. This year, six educators across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region have been recognized as Visionary Educators 2022, from a total of 17 winners worldwide.

Since its establishment in 2019, the UiPath Academic Alliance institutions – comprising over 1000 partner institutions in 15 countries – have introduced and enabled more than 325,000 students and professionals on RPA with the help of over 1,650 educators. The Academic Alliance Program is continuously evolving to provide more role-based education to individuals to help them in their career journey. In 2022 the program has certified over 5000 developers globally.

Automation is increasingly becoming a critical requirement of business excellence, customer experience, and competitive success. Four in five (80%) organizations in India will scale or achieve enterprise-wide intelligent automation by 2025. As automation comes to the forefront of business discussions, organizations are expecting to evolve their use of automation. However, only 46% of organizations in India are currently running a comprehensive training and development plan with a focus on reskilling and upskilling across teams and units.

Martin Janse van Rensburg, Senior Director for Global Education Alliances & Certifications at UiPath, said, “As the shortage of automation skills and talent remains a key challenge for businesses to scale automation, this highlights the need for organizations to provide comprehensive training and development plan to support long-term, wide-ranging enterprise automation initiatives. To this end, our Visionary Educators are torchbearers for our mission of an automation-ready workforce. Together with them, we are building an automation ecosystem that prepares the students for the future of work.”

Bhuvaneswaran B, a recipient of the Visionary Educators Award from Rajalakshmi Engineering College, India shared “This award is a memorable accreditation for me and I’m sure this will encourage the educators’ community to learn and contribute more towards this journey. We are proud to have incorporated the RPA curriculum of UiPath in our college. Since then, 320 students have registered and pursued the course, which holds promise for the future of automation talent in the region.”

The UiPath Academic Alliance is a global RPA knowledge ecosystem that helps to shape the future of work. Institutions that join the Alliance are provided free courses, free access to UiPath software for students and educators, and the ability to network with the highly active community of global automation professionals and users.

Some notable Visionary Educators from this year include Bhuvaneswaran B, Rajalakshmi Engineering College, India: Bhuvaneshwaran is a UiPath Certified RPA Associate Professional and has been associated with the UiPath Academic Alliance for more than three years. He has trained over 1,000 learners on UiPath skills at the Rajalakshmi Engineering College and leads the institution’s participation in regional events like the Skillathon. Mr. Kris Sujatmoko, Telkom University, Indonesia: Kris Sujatmoko is a twice-recognized UiPath Visionary educator and a certified RPA Associate and Advanced Professional from Indonesia. He has introduced UiPath to over 1,100 students, with 250 of them prepared for the certification exam. Mr. Kah Heong Tang, Singapore Polytechnic, Singapore: Kah Heong Tang is a UiPath Certified RPA Associate Professional and has been in the UiPath Academic Alliance for more than four years. He has taught multiple courses to audiences ranging from working professionals to students in HR, Accounting, and finance-related programs.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.